Target Dial Sets a New Standard in AI Voice Automation, Poised to Become Canada's Leading AI Agency

Montreal, , June 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a digital world where speed, personalization, and efficiency define success, Target Dial is rapidly emerging as Canada's top agency for cutting-edge AI voice solutions. Headquartered in Montreal and led by industry innovator Kevin Hogan, Target Dial is transforming how businesses engage with leads through intelligent, real-time voice automation. Delivering scalable results across both inbound and outbound sales processes.



With a global client base spanning startups, enterprises, and growth-stage businesses, Target Dial is laser-focused on solving two of the most critical challenges facing today's sales and marketing teams:

1. Turning inbound leads into high-quality sales conversations, fast.

2. Automating outbound lead qualification with human-like voice agents as the first point of contact.

The Voice-First Revolution

Unlike static chatbots or rule-based phone trees, Target Dial's voice agents are powered by advanced AI models designed to converse like real salespeople. They engage prospects in dynamic conversations, qualify leads based on custom logic, and route high-intent contacts directly to human teams, all within seconds.

Whether responding to a form submission, scheduling appointments, or reactivating cold leads, these voice agents operate 24/7, handle hundreds of calls simultaneously, and continuously learn from interactions to improve performance.

"Voice is still the most powerful and direct channel for converting leads," says Kevin Hogan, founder of Target Dial. "But humans are expensive and inconsistent. AI voice agents don't sleep, they don't get tired, and they don't miss a beat."

A Founder at the Center of the AI Ecosystem

Kevin Hogan is no stranger to the AI and automation space. As the creator of No Code Nation, one of the largest communities of builders focused on low-code and no-code tools, Hogan has educated and inspired thousands to launch AI-powered products without needing traditional development teams.

His YouTube channel, podcast appearances, and community events have made him a go-to voice in the future-of-work space, but Target Dial represents a bold new chapter. It's not just about teaching automation anymore. It's about building it at scale for companies that need it now.



Solving the Inbound Lead Black Hole

One of the most common issues Target Dial addresses is the "lead rot" that happens when inbound prospects aren't contacted fast enough, or at all. Studies show that waiting more than 5 minutes to follow up on a lead can reduce conversion rates by over 80%. Yet most sales teams struggle to keep up, especially during evenings and weekends.

Target Dial's AI voice agents fix that. The moment a lead comes in, the agent makes a call, qualifies the prospect using predefined scripts and decision trees, and either books a meeting or transfers the call to a rep in real time. If the lead doesn't answer, the system handles smart follow-ups across calls, texts, and emails.

Outbound, Reimagined with AI

On the outbound side, Target Dial enables companies to scale cold outreach without burning through staff or risking poor brand impressions. Their voice agents can:

- Call thousands of leads per day

- Qualify based on tone, intent, and answers

- Pass only the hottest opportunities to sales reps

- Comply with global calling and opt-out regulations

Built for Agencies, SaaS Companies, and High-Volume Sales Teams

While any business can benefit from Target Dial's solutions, the agency has developed a strong reputation among digital agencies, SaaS providers, real estate platforms, insurance brokers, and home services companies, all industries where speed-to-call and qualification are critical.

Scaling Smart, and Global

Despite being proudly based in Canada, Target Dial's reach is global. The agency works with clients across the US, UK, Europe, and Australia, and is rapidly scaling thanks to partnerships, word-of-mouth, and strong performance-driven case studies.

"Every conversation your team isn't having is a potential deal lost," Hogan adds. "Target Dial ensures those conversations happen instantly, intelligently, and at scale."

About Target Dial

Target Dial is Canada's leading voice-first AI automation agency, helping businesses scale conversations through intelligent voice agents. Founded by Kevin Hogan, Target Dial focuses on solving lead response and qualification at speed, with custom automation flows that drive real business outcomes. With a global client base and deep expertise in AI implementation, Target Dial is setting the bar for what modern sales automation can be.

Contact Information

Website: www.targetdial.co

Email: kevin@targetdial.co

