Fifth and Rich Launches 'The Influence Engine': A Done‑For‑You System to Rapidly Turn Experts into Published Authors

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fifth and Rich, the dynamic publishing arm of The AI-Prenuer, renowned for helping entrepreneurs amplify their voices, today announces the official launch of The Influence Engine - a complete done-for-you content-to-book system that enables people to publish books, build their brand, and grow their income in just 7 days. This is the second tier service of the Brand Builder, a full-service, done-for-you publishing solution designed to transform ideas into professionally published books.

“Writing a book is still the fastest route to instant credibility, but most people don’t have the time or team to do it themselves,” said Dani Dennis, Founder and CEO of Fifth and Rich. “The Brand Builder solves that by delivering a streamlined, high-touch experience that gets real authority and business growth - fast. Now, The Influence Engine is designed to 10x those results with added marketing efforts. ”

What Makes Brand Builder Stand Out:

- One-Hour Interview Kickoff — A simple conversation is all it takes to get started; our team handles the rest.

- SEO-Optimized Title & Custom Cover - Crafted by marketing-savvy designers to make your book stand out online.

- Professional Editing & Formatting - Ready for both digital distribution and print-on-demand.

- Complete Delivery in Just 7 Days - Unlock your expert positioning in under a week.

What sets The Influence Engine apart is its truly hands-off, high-impact approach: it begins with a simple, one‑hour intake call, after which our team takes over, delivering a polished package through our upgraded Visibility VIP tier—including your book, audiobook, sales funnel, and more. You also get a compelling bestseller launch plan (with ad strategy, UGC integration, and media outreach), a high-converting funnel to automate sales, plus course and webinar adaptation to repurpose your content into profit-generating offerings. All this and more, to elevate your reach and solidify your authority status.

Premium Services That Scale With You:

Want more than just a book? Fifth and Rich also offers advanced tools designed to amplify your impact-including Brand Decks, Bestseller Launch Strategies, PR Releases, Course Creation, Webinar Scripts, Book Translation, and TikTok Shop setup- all available through our elite Influence Engine package.

Fast, High-Quality & Affordable:

With no need for months of drafting, outsourcing, or overwhelm, clients receive:

- A premium book or course in as little as 7 days.

- Content written in their authentic voice by expert strategists.

- Full suite of deliverables- from marketing to monetization - for a fraction of typical ghostwriting costs.

Fifth and Rich is backed by industry-leading experts and provides full-service solutions from manuscript to marketing - with no hidden fees or surprise upsells.

About Fifth and Rich

Fifth & Rich helps experts, entrepreneurs, and creatives scale their influence and income through publishing, marketing, and automation. Our done-for-you packages -from Brand Builder to Influence Engine - allow you to share your best work, grow your audience, and generate revenue without sacrificing your time or sanity. Published works can be found via most major book retailers including Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Apple Book and Google Play.

Media Availability

Dani Dennis is available for interviews, expert commentary, and insights into:

- How publishing a book accelerates business growth

- Strategies behind high-impact, done-for-you writing systems

- Emerging trends in digital product repurposing and monetization

To schedule an interview or request a media kit, contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

