SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates FLS, ELEV, MTWO, CRKN on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, June 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS)’s merger with Chart Industries, Inc. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, Flowserve shareholders will own approximately 46.5% of the combined company. If you are a Flowserve shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELEV)’s sale to Concentra Biosciences, LLC. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Elevation shareholders will receive $0.36 in cash per share, plus one non-tradeable contingent value right representing the right to receive: (i) 100% of the closing net cash in excess of $26.4 million; and (ii) 80% of any net proceeds received within five years following closing from any disposition of EO-1022 that occurs within one year following closing. If you are an Elevation shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

M2i Global, Inc. (OTCQB: MTWO)’s merger with Volato Group, Inc. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, M2i will own approximately 90% of the combined company. If you are a M2i shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (OTCMKTS: CRKN)’s sale to Crown EK Acquisition LLC for $3.15 per share. If you are a Crown Electrokinetics shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders. We would handle the action on a contingent fee basis, whereby you would not be responsible for out-of-pocket payment of our legal fees or expenses.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

