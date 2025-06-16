The American Cigar Co. Expands Globally with Primo Lounge Concept — Eyes Set on China’s Emerging Cigar Luxury Market

Primo Lounge logo The American Cigar Co. logo Exsul cigar with bourbon

New American-born concept fuses cigars, bourbon and cultural craftsmanship—now seeking hospitality partners and luxury venues in Greater China.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Cigar Co. and its flagship hospitality concept Primo Lounge | Smoke & Oak Edition are announcing their global expansion strategy—with a special focus on high-growth luxury markets in China. As demand surges for curated experiences that blend culture, exclusivity, and sensory depth, the brand is opening conversations with partners in hospitality, luxury retail, and investment across Greater China.

At the heart of this expansion is a distinctly American vision—rooted in the artistry of cigar-making, the heritage of small-batch bourbon, and the power of story-driven luxury. From the rolling tables of Miami’s Little Havana to premium blends from the Dominican Republic, The American Cigar Co. is reviving the lost tradition of American cigars—hand-rolled using Cuban-seed tobaccos and crafted with attention to ritual, history, and performance.

“This isn’t just about cigars—it’s about exporting an experience of American identity through craftsmanship, legacy, and refinement,” says Sebastian Saviano, founder of The American Cigar Co. “China’s next generation of luxury consumers is not only buying brands—they’re buying stories. Our story is one of presidents, artisans, rebels, and ritual.”

The centerpiece of the brand’s hospitality vision is Primo Lounge | Smoke & Oak Edition, a bourbon-and-cigar pairing lounge designed for immersive sensory engagement. Each space will be guided by a signature pairing wheel, storytelling-driven menu, and curated cigar and spirits list. Designed for high-end venues, boutique hotels, and private clubs, Primo Lounge is a flexible yet elevated concept that merges education, indulgence, and cultural prestige.

In recent years, China has witnessed a steady rise in cigar consumption among business elites and younger high-net-worth consumers. As Western cultural rituals—from whisky tasting to bespoke tailoring—gain traction among urban tastemakers, cigars have emerged as a symbol of confidence, sophistication, and global status. Primo Lounge meets this demand by offering a venue where luxury becomes an experience, not just a product.

The American Cigar Co. is currently in early conversations with strategic partners in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, and Hong Kong, with an emphasis on:

- Franchise lounge development in luxury real estate or resort settings

- Wholesale distribution of its branded cigar lines

- Co-branded gifting experiences and cultural events

- Private club or hotel integration for premium customer bases

The company’s cigar portfolio includes its flagship Antebellum and Exsul brands, hand-rolled using traditional entubado technique, and future blends designed to complement regional palates. Each product is backed by storytelling assets, pairing guides, and experiential marketing tools tailored to high-end venues.

“We are offering more than cigars—we’re offering cultural capital,” says Saviano. “For Chinese venues that want to stand out with substance, our brand delivers heritage, ritual, and exclusivity in a format guests remember.”

