INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - WST

NEW YORK, June 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (“West” or the “Company”) (NYSE: WST). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether West and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until July 7, 2025 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired West securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com .

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On February 13, 2025, West issued weak 2025 revenue and earnings forecasts. The Company attributed the disappointing guidance in part to headwinds affecting its Contract Manufacturing segment, including the loss of two major continuous glucose monitoring customers that had begun transitioning to in-house manufacturing of next-generation devices after West “made the decision not to participate going forward as our financial thresholds cannot be achieved.” West also revealed that its SmartDose wearable injector devices would be “margin dilutive” in 2025 and that it would be “taking steps to improve [its SmartDose] economics, and all options are on the table.”

On this news, West’s stock price fell $123.17 per share, or 38.2%, to close at $199.11 per share on February 13, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .

