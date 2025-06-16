Xena Morgana the Worlds Youngest Rocklady Releases 'Do What You Want' in USA

Xena Morgana with her iconic star guitar Xena Morgana is model, musician, actress and dancer Xena Morgana - Do what you want

Xena Morgana’s “Do What You Want” Electrifies Los Angeles with 5,000 U.S. Radio Spins

Xena Morganas new single "Do what you want" hits USA and has already 5000 radio spins in USA and is fast growing.” — Kenneth Kingston

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At just eight years old, rock prodigy Xena Morgana is taking Los Angeles and the nation by storm with her debut single, “Do What You Want,” which has amassed an impressive 5,000 spins on U.S. radio stations. Hailed as the world’s youngest rock star, Xena is captivating audiences in the City of Angels and beyond with her raw talent, fearless spirit, and electrifying performances that resonate with rock fans of all ages.A Rock Anthem Born in Los Angeles“Do What You Want” is a high-octane rock anthem that blends gritty guitar riffs with a touch of country swagger, reflecting Xena Morgana’s motto of living life authentically and unapologetically. Released earlier this year, the track has exploded onto the Los Angeles music scene, earning airplay on iconic stations nationwide. Its infectious energy and empowering message have made it a favorite among Southern California’s diverse music fans, from the Sunset Strip to the beaches of Santa Monica.Xena Morganas’s rise to fame has been meteoric. Born and raised in Europe, she began playing guitar at the age of five, inspired by the city’s rich rock history and the larger-than-life performances of bands like KISS. Her unique blend of youthful exuberance and seasoned showmanship has drawn comparisons to rock legends, and her performances are quickly becoming must-see events in the city’s vibrant music scene.From Hollywood to the World StageXena Morgana’s journey to stardom has been marked by a series of unforgettable performances. Earlier this year, she took the stage at Kultnight 2025, sharing the spotlight with fellow young talent Lohengrin Rocks. The event, held at a historic Hollywood venue, showcased Xena Morgana’s ability to command a crowd with her larger-than-life stage presence. Fans in Los Angeles were left in awe as she delivered a high-energy set that belied her young age.Her performances with the KISS Forever Band and as part of KISS Reloaded have earned her praise from rock icons Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley. After spotting her electrifying performances on social media, the KISS legends invited Xena Morgana backstage during their recent tour, a moment that cemented her status as a rising star. In 2023, Xena Morgana received her first signature guitar at the Guitar Summit , a prestigious event that drew industry insiders and musicians from across the globe, further solidifying her place in the rock world. “‘Do What You Want’ is about being yourself and rocking out,” Xena Morgana said in a recent interview to Los Angeles journalists. “I’m so excited that people in L.A. and all over America are loving my song! It’s like a dream come true to hear it on the radio while driving down Sunset Boulevard.”A Star with a Heart for Los AngelesBeyond her musical talent, Xena Morgana is committed to giving back to the Los Angeles community that has embraced her. In summer 2025, she will perform at the Charity Rocknight in the heart of the city. The event will raise funds for a local children’s charity, supporting music education programs for underserved youth in Los Angeles. Xena Morgana’s performance is expected to draw fans from across Southern California to support a worthy cause.“Los Angeles is awesome, and I want to help kids here discover music the way I did,” Xena Morgana shared. “Playing there is going to be so cool, and I’m excited to rock out for a great cause.”A KISS-Inspired ProdigyXena Morganas’s love for rock music was sparked by KISS, whose theatrical performances and bold style left an indelible mark on the young musician. Growing up in a lone mountain village, she made her way to the city’s vibrant music scene. By age six, she was already performing covers of KISS classics, earning standing ovations from local audiences. Her ability to channel the energy of rock’s golden era while adding her own modern flair has made her a standout in a city known for producing musical innovators.Her debut single, “Do What You Want,” is a testament to her unique style. Recorded at a top Los Angeles studio, the track captures the raw energy of her live performances while showcasing her songwriting talent. The song’s lyrics, which encourage listeners to embrace their individuality, have struck a chord with Los Angeles’ eclectic and free-spirited community. Its blend of rock and country influences reflects the city’s diverse musical heritage, from the folk-rock of Laurel Canyon to the punk energy of Hollywood.A Bright Future in the City of StarsAs Xena Morgana’s star continues to rise, Los Angeles remains at the heart of her summer 2025 journey. The city’s music scene, with its rich history and constant innovation, provides the perfect backdrop for her burgeoning career. From performing at local festivals like Rockoverlienz to headlining charity events, Xena is quickly becoming a fixture in music landscape.Fans can stream “Do What You Want” on major platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube, where the song’s music video has garnered thousands of views. The video, showing iconic moments of her life, captures her performances vibrant energy and Xena Morganas’s infectious charisma. Social media has also played a key role in her rise, with fans across the globe following her journey on platforms like Instagram and Facebook, where she shares behind-the-scenes glimpses of her life as a rock star.About Xena MorganaXena Morgana, an eight-year-old rock musician, dancer, and actress, is the youngest rock artist to release original music and perform in her own shows. Known for her KISS-inspired style, powerful guitar riffs, and commanding stage presence, she has performed at major events like Rockoverlienz, IRFC and alongside the KISS Forever Band.

Xena Morgana - Do what you want (official music video)

