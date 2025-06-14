CDCR Seeking Incarcerated Woman Who Walked Away from Sacramento County Male Community Reentry Program

SACRAMENTO – California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials are seeking a person who walked away from a Female Community Reentry Program (MCRP) facility in Sacramento County on Saturday, June 14, 2025.

At about 1:46 p.m., officials were alerted that incarcerated person Serena A. Moreno Carrera had tampered with her ankle monitor. The emergency count conducted confirmed that Moreno-Carrera was missing. CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety and local law enforcement agencies have been notified and are assisting in the search.

Moreno-Carrera, 25, is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 241 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Moreno-Carrera was received from Yolo County on Aug. 6, 2021. She was sentenced to eight years, eight months for mayhem, vandalism, vehicle theft, and hit and run causing injury of person other than self.

Anyone who sees Moreno-Carrera or has any knowledge of his whereabouts should immediately contact law enforcement or call 9-1-1 or 916-580-9977.

The FCRP allows eligible offenders committed to state prison to serve the end of their sentences in the re-entry center and provides them the programs and tools necessary to transition from custody to the community. It is a voluntary program for male offenders who have two years of less left to serve. The program links offenders to a range of community-based rehabilitative services that assist with substance use disorders, mental health care, medical care, employment, education, housing, family reunification and social support.

Since 1977, 99 percent of all people who have left an adult institution, camp, or community-based program without permission have been apprehended.

Serena A. Moreno- Carrera

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: June 14, 2025

CONTACT OPEC: OPEC@cdcr.ca.gov