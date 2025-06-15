HBCU Empower Summit Celebrates Innovation

Summit, a three-day experience designed to connect and activate the entire entrepreneurial ecosystem.

HBCU Empower Entrepreneurship Summit Returns to Washington, D.C., Celebrating Innovation and Ownership

WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Story Angle for Consideration: The HBCU Empower Entrepreneurship Summit is shaping the future of Black enterprise by convening student founders, alumni innovators, and capital partners at the intersection of culture and commerce. With over 40 HBCUs represented, this three-day event in Washington, D.C., offers a unique perspective on how Historically Black Colleges and Universities are driving economic impact through innovation, ownership, and entrepreneurship.

The 2025 HBCU Empower Entrepreneurship Summit returns for its third year, taking place June 19–21, 2025, at the Marquis Marriott in Washington, D.C. Hosted by the Howard University & PNC National Center for Entrepreneurship, this national gathering brings together HBCU leaders, student entrepreneurs, alumni innovators, and investors to strengthen the future of business and enterprise.

With participation expected from over 40+ HBCUs nationwide, the Summit delivers a power-packed agenda of panels, pitch competitions, skill-building workshops, networking events, and a curated resource fair all designed to transform ideas into viable ventures and create pathways to generational wealth.

2025 Theme: “Creative Capital – Building the Future at the Crossroads of Culture and Commerce”

The three-day experience kicks off on Thursday, June 19, with a welcome reception hosted by the Mid-Atlantic & Mid-South Regional Centers, followed by two days of intensive programming. Friday’s sessions will cover topics like:

Alternative Business Models in Uncertain Economies

Digital Marketing for Startups

Financial Literacy for the Future

Public Sector Sales (SLED)

AI-Powered Tools for Entrepreneurs

Franchise Ownership Pathways

Attendees can explore the Mecca Marketplace & Resource Fair, offering hands-on resources, demos, and networking opportunities. That evening, the “Boots on the Ground” reception, presented by the Southeast & Southwest Regional Centers, provided space for cross-campus connections.

Saturday Highlights: Innovation Brunch, Brand-Building, and the Empower Awards

The final day features the Future Innovators Brunch, themed around tech, AI, and collective economics. Attendees will choose from advanced sessions like:

Storytelling for Startups

Design Thinking for Entrepreneurs

Angel Investing 101

Real Estate & Legacy Wealth

Entrepreneurial Finance & Social Justice

The event concludes with the prestigious HBCU Empower Awards Ceremony, recognizing standout student entrepreneurs, faculty changemakers, and alumni leaders shaping the future of Black enterprise.

Media Access

Members of the press can apply for credentials to attend by emailing Erika@85thandpark.com

Contact:

Erika Torres

Media Relations | HBCU Empower

Email: Erika@85thandpark.com

Website: www.hbcuempower.com

