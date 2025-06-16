Celiac Disease Treatment Report 2025: For Strategy Officers and Market Intelligence Teams

Celiac Disease Treatment Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Does The Data On The Celiac Disease Treatment Market Size Indicate?

The Business Research Company’s latest report explores the dynamic growth of the global celiac disease treatment market. Underpinned by a series of recent socio-economic and health-augmenting trends, the market witnessed a steady surge in its value, growing from a size of $0.61 billion in 2024 to an estimated value of $0.67 billion in 2025. This equates to a commendable compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.9%.

What Is Driving The Emerging Trend Of Celiac Disease Treatment On The Global Scale?

An array of driving forces can be attributed to the aforementioned growth in the celiac treatment market. The surge in the prevalence of celiac disease coupled with an amplified awareness and diagnosis rates spearheads these trends. Other dominant factors laying the growth track include the rising demand for non-dietary treatment options, a robust pipeline of novel therapies, supportive regulatory initiatives, and an increase in investment from leading pharmaceutical companies.

Going ahead, the market is expected to further broaden its horizon, projected to reach a sizable height of $0.96 billion in 2029, depicting an impressive CAGR of 9.6%. The forecast period could observe a transition fueled by the increasing global prevalence of celiac disease, enhancements in diagnosis rates, and rising clinical trials for new-generation treatments. The pursuit of gluten-free alternatives, supportive initiatives for orphan diseases, and surging healthcare expenditure also provide strategic avenues for growth.

Who Are Key Stakeholders Steering The Celiac Disease Treatment Market's Course?

The key stakeholders shaping the landscape of the celiac disease treatment market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson And Johnson, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck And Co. Inc., Sanofi S.A., Novartis AG, Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company Ltd., Amgen Inc., General Mills Inc., Viatris Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Inc., Nestlé Health Science, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Zydus Pharmaceuticals Inc., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Company Ltd., West-Ward Pharmaceuticals Company Ltd, Innovate Biopharmaceutical, Acto Biosciences, ImmunogenX.

How Are The Celiac Disease Treatment Market Trends Being Transformed By Key Players To Drive Growth?

A striking trend of shifting focus on developing oral therapies such as small molecule therapies to block the immunity response to gluten is being observed. By improving patient adherence and offering alternatives to strict gluten-free diets, companies aim to deliver targeted relief and broaden their market impact. One such remarkable example is of Immunic Inc., a US-based biotechnology company, that launched IMU-856 in February 2025, a small molecule that enhances intestinal barrier function, nutrient absorption, and alleviates symptoms without suppressing immune activity.

How Is The Celiac Disease Treatment Market Segmented?

The global celiac disease treatment market structures itself into several intriguing segments and sub-segments:

Treatment Type-wise, the market is divided into categories such as Vitamins And Minerals, Gluten Degrading Enzymes, Symptomatic Treatment, and Other Treatments.

Further segmenting by Enzyme Type, categories include Distension, Diarrhoea, Anorexia, Bloating, Gas, Fatigue.

In terms of Diagnosis, it includes Serological Tests, Genetic Testing, Biopsy.

Based on Distribution Channel, Hospitals, Research Centres, Clinics, and Other Distribution Channels comprise the variety.

What Regional Insights Impact The Celiac Disease Treatment Market Logistics?

On a regional front, North America emerged as the largest market region in 2024. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the coming period. Other regions covering the market include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, Africa.

