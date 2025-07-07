Terry C. Carney Sr. to Attend 11th Annual TAF Awards as Cover Honoree of Stroke of Luck Magazine’s Summer 2025 Edition

Logo of the Teachers Appreciation Foundation (TAF), the organization behind the annual TAF Awards and publisher of Stroke of Luck Magazine. Terry C. Carney Sr. featured on the Summer 2025 cover of Stroke of Luck Magazine, published by the Teachers Appreciation Foundation.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Teachers Appreciation Foundation (TAF) is pleased to announce its 11th Annual TAF Awards, scheduled for Thursday, July 17, 2025, at the Enclave Event Center in Oklahoma City. This year’s event will honor outstanding contributors to education and feature special guest Terry C. Carney Sr., the cover feature of the Summer 2025 edition of Stroke of Luck Magazine, published by TAF.Founded by Executive Director Karim Muhammad in 2014, the TAF Awards were created to celebrate the dedication and impact of educators, administrators, and support personnel who help shape the future every single day.“Administrators, teachers, and support staff interact with our children daily, playing a vital role in shaping their lives,” says Muhammad. “We seek out unique stories of individuals who not only make a lasting impact but are also champions of continuous personal growth.”Now in its 11th year, the event has evolved into a premier celebration recognized as “The Grammys for Dignitaries, Educators, and Support Staff.” Honorees include teachers, custodians, school bus drivers, cafeteria workers, counselors, and administrators from across Oklahoma and around the world. Their collective efforts are not just foundational to student achievement—they are instrumental in shaping young lives, supporting families, strengthening communities, and building the future of society itself.This year’s ceremony will also spotlight Terry C. Carney Sr., an award-winning Los Angeles-based director of the critically acclaimed documentary Put the Guns Down: A World Epidemic. Though not an educator by profession, Carney has emerged as an honorary educator through his work, using film to educate, elevate, and inspire. His documentary tackles the intersection of gun violence and mental health, sparking conversations across schools, cities, and communities nationwide. His message complements TAF’s mission to honor the school village—the collective force of teachers, staff, and support workers—by highlighting, through film, the broader societal importance of education, mentorship, and community care.Carney’s appearance at the TAF Awards and his recognition on the cover of Stroke of Luck symbolize the organization’s growing emphasis on honoring changemakers in all forms—those who educate not only in classrooms but through platforms, life’s work, and lived example, helping to elevate understanding, spark dialogue, and inspire meaningful change.The awards will be held at the Enclave Event Center, located at 2121 S. Portland Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73108, an upscale venue featuring an 11,000-square-foot ballroom, state-of-the-art sound and lighting, and a full-service bar.Tickets are available now, and the public is invited to attend this meaningful celebration.To learn more about Terry C. Carney Sr. and his work, visit www.terryccarneysr.com Watch the documentary now on Amazon Prime:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.