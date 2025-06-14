XRP News: Vaultro Finance Presale on XRP Ledger Sells Past 48% of It’s Native Token Allocation — Act Now Before It Sells Out

SINGAPORE, June 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaultro Finance has once again smashed expectations, announcing that 48% percent of its $VLT presale allocation is now claimed within hours. This rapid uptake marks yet another milestone for the protocol, reflecting surging interest in on-chain index fund investing on the XRP Ledger. With less than half the tokens remaining, investors are moving quickly to secure their positions before the presale closes.





The broader XRP ecosystem is enjoying renewed excitement. XRP has maintained levels above $2.20, buoyed by promising institutional developments and positive regulatory signals. Against this bullish backdrop, Vaultro Finance stands out by delivering the first fully decentralized index fund platform on XRPL. The project empowers investors to build or back tokenized portfolios that track diverse themes, from artificial intelligence tokens and stablecoins to decentralized finance projects and other leading XRPL assets.

The Vaultro dashboard showcases how simple on-chain portfolio management can be. Users can browse pre-built funds or configure custom allocations through an intuitive interface. Real-time performance charts and risk analysis tools provide immediate visibility into returns and volatility. A dedicated staking module allows VLT holders to lock tokens and earn ongoing rewards generated by network activity. Every action executes on-chain with full transparency thanks to XRPL Hooks and Escrow, ensuring both speed and security.

Central to Vaultro’s ecosystem is the VLT token . Early participants have recognized its unique role in unlocking critical functions. Ownership of VLT grants exclusive rights to launch new index funds, vote on platform upgrades and fund additions, stake tokens for protocol rewards, and benefit from significantly reduced transaction costs when minting, rebalancing, or withdrawing fund positions. This combination of governance, yield, and cost advantages makes VLT far more than a simple presale asset.

Adding even more urgency, Vaultro Finance has confirmed that $VLT will debut on exchanges at a 30% uplift compared to the current presale rate. Tokens purchased now at 1 XRP for 8 VLT will begin trading at 1 XRP for 6.15 VLT on supported venues. This guaranteed built-in upside is drawing both retail traders and institutional buyers who want to lock in maximum value before broader market demand pushes prices higher.

With 48% of the allocation already claimed and demand climbing by the hour, time is running out. To secure your VLT tokens before the next wave of interest consumes remaining supply, visit the official presale portal at https://sale.vaultro.finance , A minimum contribution of 200 XRP applies, and a simple trustline setup is required.

Don't miss your chance to join this groundbreaking protocol at its foundation.

