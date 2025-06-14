Bitcoin Solaris Presale Hits Final Stretch: $7 Entry Before 233% Launch Surge, 10,000+ TPS Capacity Confirmed





TALLINN, Estonia, June 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Solaris (BTC-S) , the rapidly growing decentralized network, has entered Phase 7 of its presale, with tokens now priced at just $7—a steep discount ahead of its $20 public launch price, marking a projected 233% return for early contributors.

With the presale closing July 31, 2025, and only limited allocation remaining, momentum is accelerating. To date, the project has raised over $3.8 million from 11,500+ contributors, drawing attention for its hybrid architecture and real-world usability.

Built for Speed, Designed for Growth

At the core of Bitcoin Solaris is its dual-layer consensus architecture—combining Proof-of-Work (PoW) security with a Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) execution layer. This enables:

10,000+ transactions per second (TPS)



2-second finality



99.95% lower energy usage compared to traditional PoW mining



Browser and mobile-friendly mining options—no rigs required





This structure ensures high throughput, low latency, and a seamless environment for smart contracts and scalable applications.



How Bitcoin Solaris Could Actually Make People Rich

This isn’t just a flashy project with technical jargon—it’s a system designed to generate daily passive income through real mining, smart staking, and active governance participation.

With Bitcoin Solaris:

You can mine from your browse r or phone (no expensive rigs needed)



r or phone (no expensive rigs needed) Validators and miners earn continuous rewards from a dual-layer ecosystem



Real-world use cases are already built into the chain’s smart contract logic





What makes it powerful is the opportunity for constant, compounding utility. Whether you're staking, mining, or contributing via voting, you’re not just holding a token—you’re part of a working economy.

This Isn’t Just a Token—It’s a Wealth Engine Built on BTC-S

Inside the Tech: Why Bitcoin Solaris Processes 10,000+ TPS





At the core of BTC-S is its dual-layer architecture. The Base Layer uses traditional Proof-of-Work (PoW)—the same battle-tested SHA-256 algorithm as Bitcoin. But then, it layers in a Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) Solaris Layer to handle massive scale.

Here’s what that enables:

Base Layer: Up to 3,000 TPS; 5-minute block time; PoW security



Solaris Layer: Up to 10,000 TPS; 2-second finality; smart contract speed



Cross-layer security: Validators are rotated every 24 hours and anchored to the PoW chain for double security



Energy Efficiency: 99.95% lower consumption than traditional Bitcoin mining





All this means that while Bitcoin can handle around 7 transactions per second, Bitcoin Solaris can scale to meet global consumer and enterprise demands without lag, congestion, or insane gas fees.

Audited and Verified—Not Just Hype

It’s easy to throw around buzzwords, but what sets BTC-S apart is verification. The project’s smart contracts have been fully audited by top firms. You can view the Cyberscope audit and Freshcoins audit for yourself.

This gives investors and developers alike the confidence that BTC-S isn’t a flash-in-the-pan—it’s structurally sound.

Tokenomics Built for Long-Term Wealth

BTC-S isn’t flooding the market with supply. Its tokenomics are carefully structured to encourage healthy price action, long-term holding, and community contribution.

Key highlights:

Total Supply: Capped and deflationary over time



Mining + Staking Rewards: 65% of supply reserved for ecosystem contributors



No VC Overload: Fair launch with a presale-first model



Development Fund: Ensures long-term growth, not short-term gimmicks





This economic model is designed to reward early believers and avoid pump-and-dump cycles.

Even Influencers Are Catching On

Crypto influencers and analysts are starting to turn their attention to BTC-S—and not because they’re paid to shill. The fundamentals speak for themselves. In a recent review by Ben Crypto , the project was described as “one of the few early-stage tokens that actually has real technology behind it.”

And across Telegram and X, thousands are discussing its hybrid consensus, mobile-first mining, and near-instant smart contracts. If you haven’t joined yet, now is your time.

The Future of Wealth Starts with Smart Timing

Bitcoin Solaris isn’t just another crypto project—it’s a second chance for those who missed Bitcoin’s early explosion. With its lightning-fast 10,000+ TPS architecture, audited smart contracts, powerful tokenomics, and mobile-accessible mining, BTC-S blends real-world utility with wealth-building potential.





As the presale accelerates and adoption surges, the window to buy in before the price skyrockets is closing fast. If you’re looking for the best crypto to buy now, this is the moment to act.

For more information on Bitcoin Solaris:

Website: https://www.bitcoinsolaris.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/Bitcoinsolaris

X: https://x.com/BitcoinSolaris



Media Contact

Xander Levine

press@bitcoinsolaris.com

Press Kit: Available upon request

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and is provided by Bitcoin Solaris. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9291df7d-b87b-4e75-a671-fd6c0a503a99

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1c2febcf-867e-478c-ac60-2febdaa68c96

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e4236526-e74c-41fd-ba79-b5ec2c4aef1a

Bitcoin Solaris Bitcoin Solaris Bitcoin Solaris Bitcoin Solaris Bitcoin Solaris Bitcoin Solaris

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.