Law Enforcement Offers $10,000 Reward for Information Leading to the Arrest of 4 Dangerous Criminal Illegal Aliens who Escaped from Delaney Hall Detention Facility

Call 911 or 866-DHS-2-ICE with any information that may lead to locating these dangerous criminal illegal aliens

WASHINGTON – The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the FBI are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the four criminal illegal aliens who escaped from Delaney Hall Detention Facility in New Jersey. The safety of Americans and the Newark community is the DHS’ top priority.

“DHS has become aware of four detainees at the privately held Delaney Hall Detention Facility escaping. Additional law enforcement partners have been brought in to find these escapees and a BOLO has been disseminated,” said a Senior DHS Official. “We encourage the public to call 911 or the ICE Tip Line: 866-DHS-2-ICE if they have information that may lead to the locating of these individuals. DHS and the FBI are offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of these public safety threats.”

On June 12, four criminal illegal aliens breached security at Delaney Hall. Contrary to current reporting, there has been no widespread unrest at the Delaney Hall Detention facility. This privately held facility remains dedicated to providing high-quality services, including include around-the-clock access to medical care, in-person and virtual legal and family visitation, general and legal library access, translation services, dietician-approved meals, religious and specialty diets, recreational amenities, and opportunities to practice their religious beliefs.

The four criminal illegal aliens currently evading federal law enforcement are public safety threats.

Franklin Norberto Bautista-Reyes is an illegal alien from Honduras who illegally entered the U.S. in 2021 under the Biden administration. On May 3, 2025, the Wayne Township, New Jersey Police Department arrested Bautista for aggravated assault, attempt to cause bodily injury, terroristic threats, and possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes.

Joel Enrique Sandoval-Lopez is an illegal alien from Honduras who illegally entered the U.S. as a minor in 2019. On October 3, 2024, the New Jersey Passaic Police Department arrested Sandoval for unlawful possession of a handgun. He was arrested again on February 15, 2025, by the Passaic Police Department for aggravated assault.

Joan Sebastian Castaneda-Lozada is an illegal alien from Colombia who illegally entered the U.S. in 2022 under the Biden administration. On May 15, 2025, the New Jersey Hammonton Police Department arrested Castaneda for burglary, theft, and conspiracy to commit burglary.

Andres Pineda-Mogollon is an illegal alien from Colombia who overstayed a tourist visa and entered the U.S. in 2023 under the Biden administration. On April 25, 2025, the New York City Police Department arrested Pineda for petit larceny. On May 21, 2025, the Union, New Jersey Police Department arrested Pineda for residential burglary, conspiracy residential burglary, and possession of burglary tools.

Anonymous tips may be reported on the ICE Tip Form and via the toll-free ICE tip line, (866) 347-2423.

ICE’s 24-hour tip line gives Americans the ability to report suspicious criminal activity by illegal aliens including terrorist activity, gang related crimes, and suspected sex trafficking. The tip line is manned by highly trained specialists who take reports from both the public and law enforcement agencies on the more than 400 laws enforced by ICE. Secretary Noem will be providing more resources and personnel to this tip line to ensure DHS is able to quickly identify, locate, and arrest these criminal illegal aliens.