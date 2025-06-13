Notice of Public Comment Period - Draft Air Quality Permit 6507-R3 , Architect of the Capitol, Capitol Building Jurisdiction, Capitol Building at Blue Plains

PUBLIC NOTICE

Draft Air Quality Permit 6507-R3, Architect of the Capitol, Capitol Building Jurisdiction, Operation of an existing, non-automotive paint spray booth at the Capitol Building at Blue Plains, 4700 Shepherd Parkway SW

Notice is hereby given that, pursuant to 20 DCMR §210, the Air Quality Division (AQD) of the Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE), located at 1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor, Washington, DC, proposes to issue an air quality permit (No. 6507-R3) to the Architect of the Capitol, Capitol Building Jurisdiction to operate one (1) existing non-automotive paint spray booth at the Blue Plains building, located at 4700 Shepherd Parkway SW, Washington, DC. The contact person for the applicant is James Styers, Environmental Engineer, at (202) 302-2017 or [email protected].

Maximum potential emissions from the unit are expected to be as follows:

Pollutant Estimated Maximum Annual Emissions (tons/yr) Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) 2.74 Total Hazardous Air Pollutants 0.37

The proposed emission limits for the equipment are as follows :

a. Except for emissions resulting from operations subject to Conditions (d), (e), and III(b) [Note: this III(b) reference references adhesives, sealants, adhesive primers, or sealant primers emissions], the Permittee shall not discharge into the atmosphere more than fifteen (15) pounds of volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions in any one (1) day, nor more than three pounds (3 lb.) in any one (1) hour, from all operations that occur in the equipment covered by this permit and any other combination of articles, machines, units, equipment, or other contrivances at a facility, not covered by a section of 20 DCMR Chapter 7 other than Section 700, unless the uncontrolled VOC emissions are reduced by at least ninety percent (90%) overall capture and control efficiency. [20 DCMR 700.1 and 700.2]

b. An emission into the atmosphere of odorous or other air pollutants from any source in any quantity and of any characteristic, and duration which is, or is likely to be injurious to the public health or welfare, or which interferes with the reasonable enjoyment of life or property is prohibited. [20 DCMR 903.1]

Violation of the requirements of this condition that occurs because of unavoidable malfunction, despite the conscientious employment of control practices, shall be an affirmative defense for which the owner or operator shall bear the burden of proof. A malfunction shall not be considered unavoidable if the owner or operator could have taken, but did not take, appropriate steps to eliminate the malfunction within a reasonable time, as determined by the Department. [20 DMR 903.13(b)]

Note that this condition is District-enforceable only.

c. Visible emissions shall not be emitted into the outdoor atmosphere from the paint spray booth. [20 DCMR 102, 20 DCMR 201, and 20 DCMR 606]

d. The Permittee shall not discharge into the atmosphere more than forty pounds (40 lb.) of non-photochemically reactive solvents in any one (1) day, nor more than eight pounds (8 lb.) in any one (1) hour, from any article, machine, equipment, or other contrivance, unless the uncontrolled organic emissions are reduced by at least eighty-five percent (85%). [20 DCMR 708.2]

e. Emissions of VOCs from the use of any cleaning solvent, except those listed in Conditions II(e)(1) through (5) below (which are included in the accounting for compliance with Condition II(a)) shall be maintained below fifteen (15) pounds in any one (1) day from all such sources at the facility. [20 DCMR 201 and 20 DCMR 770.1]

1. Emissions from cleaning and surface preparation operations subject to Condition III(b);

2. Emissions from products used to strip cured inks, coatings, and adhesives;

3. Emissions from cleaning products used for janitorial purposes, including graffiti remover products;

4. Emissions from products used to clean resin, coating, ink, and adhesive mixing, molding, and application equipment; and

5. Emissions from cleaning and surface preparation operations related to application of coatings subject to regulation under 20 DCMR 773 to 778 (AIM) to the extent the coatings are used as architectural and industrial maintenance coatings.

The permit application and supporting documentation, along with the draft permit, is available for public inspection at AQD and copies may be made available between the hours of 9:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. Monday through Friday, excluding holidays. Interested parties wishing to view these documents should provide their names, addresses, telephone numbers and affiliation, if any, to Stephen S. Ours at (202) 498-8143 or [email protected]. Copies of the draft permit and related technical support memorandum are also available in the attachments section below.

Interested persons may submit written comments or may request a hearing on this subject within 30 days of publication of this notice. The written comments must also include the person’s name, telephone number, affiliation, if any, mailing address and a statement outlining the air quality issues in dispute and any facts underscoring those air quality issues. All relevant comments will be considered in issuing the final permit.

Comments on the draft permit and any request for a public hearing should be addressed to:

Stephen S. Ours

Chief, Permitting Branch - Air Quality Division

Department of Energy and Environment

1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor

Washington, DC 20002

[email protected]



No comments or hearing requests submitted after July 14, 2025 will be accepted.

For more information, please contact Stephen S. Ours at (202) 498-8143.