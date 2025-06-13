Submit Release
Full closure of the westbound Waipahu off-ramp (Exit 8B) Saturday, June 14

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises highway users of the upcoming full closure of the Waipahu off-ramp (Exit 8B) from the westbound H-1 Freeway on Saturday, June 14, for repairs due to recent motor vehicle collision.  

Crews will fully close the Waipahu off-ramp (Exit 8B) from the westbound H-1 Freeway on Saturday, June 14 from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. to remove sand barrel barriers and repair an attenuator (a device that absorbs impact energy and redirects vehicles to the roadway) that was damaged during a recent collision at the off-ramp.  

Motorists will be detoured to continue west on the H-1 Freeway to the Waikele/Waipahu off-ramp (Exit 7) as an alternate route to the Waipahu area. 

HDOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, be aware of all traffic control signs and barriers, and plan commutes ahead of time. Special duty police officers will be on-site assisting with safety procedures. 

To view the weekly roadwork list for Oʻahu, please visit https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/oahu/. 

To sign up for weekly HDOT lane closure updates please visit: https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/hidot/subscriber/new 

 

  

