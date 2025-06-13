The Armenian Bar Association held its Annual Judges' Night

(Subscription required) Appointments Secretary Luis Céspedes, California Supreme Court Justice Josh Groban, and 2nd District Court of Appeal Justice Helen Zukin were recognized at the sold-out event.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.