Safe Harbor Financial CEO Terry Mendez to Serve as “Shark” during Conscious Capitalist Sessions at Psychedelic Science 2025

Industry Veteran to Join Global Impact Leaders in Psychedelic Innovation Workshop at World’s Largest Psychedelic Conference

DENVER, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHF Holdings, Inc., d/b/a Safe Harbor Financial (Nasdaq: SHFS) (“Safe Harbor” or the “Company”), a fintech leader facilitating financial services and credit facilities for the regulated cannabis industry, announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Terry Mendez, will serve as a featured “Conscious Capitalist” at Psychedelic Science 2025 (PS2025). The Conscious Capitalism Workshop will be held on Monday, June 16, 2025, from 2:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver.

Hosted by the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS), PS2025 is the world’s largest psychedelic conference, convening entrepreneurs, investors, scientists, healers, policymakers, and Indigenous knowledge-keepers from around the globe.

The Conscious Capitalism Workshop—informally dubbed the “Shark Tank” of PS2025—prioritizes mentorship over competition, offering an interactive platform where mission-driven startups pitch visionary ideas to a panel of impact investors and advisors. As one of the featured “Sharks,” Mendez will offer real-time feedback to participants, sharing insight on values-based business building in complex, regulated sectors.

“As someone who’s spent a career working to build trust-based financial systems in challenging markets, I’m honored to participate in this movement,” said Mendez. “This event isn’t about judging ideas—it’s about uplifting bold entrepreneurs and giving them an opportunity to turn transformative visions into sustainable business models.”

Mendez became CEO in early 2025, bringing deep experience in cannabis, finance, and business transformation. Since then, Safe Harbor has started to evolve beyond banking to provide cannabis businesses nationwide with the financial guidance, services, and support they need to succeed.

Mendez added, "Our goal is simple: to give operators access to focused expertise and solutions at a cost they can afford -- eliminating unnecessary overhead while improving clarity, cost control, and operational efficiency.”

Safe Harbor is among the first service providers to offer compliance, monitoring and validation services to financial institutions that provide traditional banking services to cannabis, hemp, CBD and ancillary operators, making communities safer, driving growth in local economies and fostering long-term partnerships. Safe Harbor, through its financial institution clients, implements high standards of accountability, transparency, monitoring, reporting and risk mitigation measures while meeting Bank Secrecy Act obligations in line with FinCEN guidance on cannabis-related businesses. Over the past decade, Safe Harbor has facilitated more than $25 billion in deposit transactions for businesses with operations spanning more than 41 states and US territories with regulated cannabis markets.

