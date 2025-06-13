Submit Release
Constant violent acts of Priština against Serbian people in Kosovo and Metohija

Director of the Serbian government’s Office for Kosovo and Metohija Petar Petković informed today Representative of the UN Secretary-General and Head of the UN Office in Belgrade Dominika Krois about the threatened human rights of the Serbian people in Kosovo and Metohija due to the unilateral and violent actions of Priština.

