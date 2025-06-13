ATLANTA, GA – Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr today announced the arrest of 11 individuals on drug, gun, and other related charges following an extensive investigation into the potential gang-related distribution of fentanyl and methamphetamine, cocaine trafficking, and sale of illegal firearms in the Middle Georgia area. Known as Operation “Westside Wakeup,” this investigation was initiated by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigation Unit in January 2025, with Carr’s Gang Prosecution Unit joining soon after. The following law enforcement agencies also provided critical assistance throughout the duration of the operation: the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s (GBI) Gang Task Force, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Gang Unit, Property Investigation Unit, and Violent Crimes Unit.

“We’re working each day to disrupt and dismantle the growing gang networks that are terrorizing our communities, and those who engage in violent crime will be held accountable,” said Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr. “This is exactly why we expanded our team to Macon, and we’re proud to be in this fight with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, GBI, ATF, DEA and FBI. All Georgians deserve to feel safe, and we won’t rest until that’s a reality.”

Just last year, Carr’s Gang Prosecution Unit expanded to include a new regional prosecutor and investigator in Macon. Created in July 2022, the Unit is based in Atlanta, with regional, satellite prosecutors and investigators in Albany, Augusta, Columbus, and Southeast Georgia as well. This Unit is currently set to expand to Savannah, with funding provided in the state’s FY 26 budget.

“This operation illustrates how the illicit drug trade reaches from the cell block to the city street,” said Bibb County Sheriff David J. Davis. “We can be very grateful for the dedicated work of the local, state, and federal investigators in bringing to justice those individuals who work to bring poison into our community.”

“This operation is a powerful example of what we can accomplish when local, state, and federal partners work together with a shared mission of keeping Georgia communities safe,” said GBI Director Chris Hosey. “The GBI remains committed to supporting our law enforcement partners as we target gang and drug trafficking networks that fuel violence and instability across our state.”

“It is our duty to make all communities a safe place for you and your families,” said Thomas Crawford, Acting Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the ATF Atlanta Division. “The safety of the public is at the core of ATF’s mission, and we stand with our law enforcement partners eradicating violent crime from our streets and keeping firearms from the hands of gang members and prohibited persons.”

“The DEA, along with our law enforcement partners, are deploying all resources available to combat criminal organizations that are destroying our communities with guns, drugs and violence,” said Jae W. Chung, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Division.

“The FBI remains committed to working alongside our law enforcement partners to dismantle the criminal networks fueling violence and drug trafficking in our communities,” said Paul Brown, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “Operation ‘Westside Wakeup’ is a strong example of the impact we can have when agencies come together to target organized crime at every level.”

In addition to the 11 arrests, Operation “Westside Wakeup” resulted in the recovery of the following items:

Approximately 17 Pounds of Marijuana

Approximately 1.28 pounds of Cocaine/Crack Cocaine

Approximately 3 ounces of Ecstasy

Approximately 1 ounce of Fentanyl

8 fully automatic handguns

9mm handgun

GL-15 Rifle

AR-15 Rifle

Digital Scales and Packaging Materials

Approximately $110,000.00 dollars in U.S. Currency

Those arrested are listed below.

Hassan Harclerode Sr.

1 count of Conspiracy to Violate the Georgia Controlled Substance Act (K-2)

1 count of Trafficking in Schedule II (Cocaine)

1 count of Trafficking in Schedule I (Ecstasy)

1 count of Trafficking in Marijuana

1 count of Conspiracy for Trafficking in Schedule II (Cocaine)

Akbar Harclerode Sr.

1 count of Conspiracy to Violate the Georgia Controlled Substance Act (K-2)

3 counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Kierra Howard

1 count of Conspiracy to Violate the Georgia Controlled Substance Act (K-2)

Akbar Harclerode Jr.

1 count of Conspiracy for Trafficking in Schedule II (Cocaine)

1 count of Trafficking in Schedule II (Fentanyl)

2 counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

1 count of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Chanika Randall

1 count of Conspiracy for Trafficking in Schedule II (Cocaine)

Rodney Clyde

1 count of Conspiracy for Trafficking in Schedule II (Cocaine)

Arias Clyde

1 count of Conspiracy for Trafficking in Schedule II (Cocaine)

Gregory Woodard

1 count of Conspiracy for Trafficking in Schedule II (Cocaine)

1 count of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Thomas Butler

1 count of Conspiracy for Trafficking in Schedule II (Cocaine)

Tylon Evans

2 counts of Sale of Schedule II (Fentanyl)

1 count of Sale of Methamphetamine

Clarence Smith

1 count of Conspiracy for Trafficking in Schedule II (Cocaine)

About the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit

In 2022, with the support of Governor Brian Kemp and members of the General Assembly, Attorney General Chris Carr created Georgia’s first statewide Gang Prosecution Unit. This Unit has since secured more than 90 convictions across the state.

The Gang Prosecution Unit is housed in the Attorney General’s Prosecution Division, which also includes Carr’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit, his White Collar and Cyber Crime Unit, and his Organized Retail Crime Unit.

*Members of the public should keep in mind that warrants contain only allegations against the individual who has been placed under arrest. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty, and it will be the government’s burden at trial to prove the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of the allegations contained in the warrants.