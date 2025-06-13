Overnight lane closure on Hoʻokele Street Exit for water line work

Main, News Posted on Jun 13, 2025 in Highways News

KAHULUI, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users that one lane on the Hoʻokele Street Exit at the intersection with Maui Veterans Highway (Route 311) will be closed overnight on Tuesday, June 17 and if necessary, Wednesday, June 18, for water line work.

The through/right-turn lane on the Hoʻokele Street Exit in the eastbound direction (headed toward Zippy’s Kahului) will be closed from 9 p.m., Tuesday, June 17 to 5:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 18. If necessary, the closure will be repeated from 9 p.m., Wednesday, June 18 until 5:30 a.m., Thursday, June 19.

See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2025/06/Hookele-updated-map-June-9-.pdf

The left-turn lane on the Hoʻokele Street Exit will remain open for left turns only. There will be no right turns or through traffic from the left-turn lane.

Crews will be working on a water line for the nearby Family Life Center’s Ohana Hope Village.

Please obey all traffic controls and drive carefully around the workers.

For construction schedule updates or changes, see HDOT’s social media pages on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HawaiiDepartmentOfTransportation and on Twitter/X @DOTHawaii.

