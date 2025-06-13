AO Wins Top Honors at Gold Nugget Awards, Including Multifamily Community of the Year for The Row at Red Hill

Architecture firm recognized for design excellence with Grand Awards in four categories for The Row at Red Hill, 401 Mission, and Bryson Legacy

ORANGE, Calif., June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AO, a leading full-service architecture and planning firm with design expertise spanning the entire commercial and multifamily residential real estate spectrum, was a multiple-award winner at the 62nd Annual PCBC Gold Nugget Awards ceremony held last night at The Westin Anaheim Resort.

The firm’s standout project, The Row at Red Hill Phase 1 in Santa Ana, CA, designed for developer Greystar, earned the evening’s most prestigious honor—Multifamily Community of the Year—along with the Grand Award for Best Multifamily Housing Community (60–100 du/ac or more) marking a significant achievement for both AO and Greystar.

AO accepted the award for The Row at Red Hill alongside Greystar, who noted the project is their largest residential development globally to date. The award was also dedicated to the memory of Ryan Yoshimoto, the project’s lead designer, whose creative vision and deep commitment left an indelible mark. AO honored Ryan’s legacy and the extraordinary contributions he made to both the project and the AO community.

In total, AO earned 11 Merit Awards, with three projects receiving Grand Awards:



The Row at Red Hill Phase 1 in Santa Ana, CA for developer Greystar won two awards for Best Multifamily Community of the Year and Best Multifamily Housing Community 60–100 du/ac or More.

401 Mission in Oceanside, CA for developer JH Real Estate Partners won Best On-the-Boards Mixed-Use Project.

Bryson Legacy in Los Angeles, CA for developer The Richman Group won Best Affordable Housing Community 100 du/ac or More.

“It’s truly an honor to be recognized alongside so many remarkable projects that represent the best in multifamily design,” said RC Alley, Managing Partner at AO. “I’m incredibly proud of our team—an exceptional group of professionals who bring creativity, passion, and dedication to everything they do. And to our clients—thank you for trusting us with your vision and partnering with AO to bring these vibrant communities to life.”

AO received 11 Awards of Merit, recognized as finalists in the following categories:



Best Reimagined Retail Space

Harbor Island West Marina, San Diego, CA for developer Beauchamp Realty



Best Commercial Project

Parkside Market at Downtown Disney, Anaheim, CA for Levy Restaurants and Shawmut Design & Construction



Best On-the-Boards Multifamily Community

HIVE Live, Costa Mesa, CA for developer Legacy Partners

Costa Mesa, CA for developer Legacy Partners 401 Mission, Oceanside, CA for developer JH Real Estate Partners

Oceanside, CA for developer JH Real Estate Partners Monarch Hillside, San Diego, CA for developer Monarch Group



Best On-the-Boards Affordable Housing Community

Rosette Apartments, Rancho Mirage, CA for developer The Pacific Companies



Best Interior Design of A Multifamily Community – Common Space

Acadia, Cypress, CA for developer Shea Properties



Best Affordable Housing Community 100 du/ac or More

Bryson Legacy, Los Angeles, CA for developer The Richman Group California



Best On-the-Boards Mixed-Use Project

401 Mission, Oceanside, CA for developer JH Real Estate Partners



Best Multifamily Housing Community 60-100 du/ac or More

The Row at Red Hill Phase 1, Santa Ana, CA for developer Greystar



Best Multifamily Community of the Year

The Row at Red Hill Phase 1, Santa Ana, CA for developer Greystar



The Gold Nugget Awards, established in 1963, are the nation’s oldest and most respected honors for excellence in architecture, planning, and construction. This year’s program reviewed nearly 700 entries from around the world, showcasing the industry’s most compelling work in design innovation and development trends.

AO’s award-winning projects reflect the firm’s commitment to design excellence, collaboration, and creating impactful communities that stand the test of time.

About AO

AO is a relationship-focused, design-driven architectural, landscape, interior, and planning services firm helping clients create places where people and businesses flourish. In its 51st year, the firm boasts wide-ranging expertise across multifamily, retail, hospitality, mixed-use, science and technology, data centers, restaurant, healthcare, office, industrial, parking, landscape, interiors, and global design, modular, commercial, and public utilities. AO is known for its ardent collaboration with developers and owners and deep expertise across various building types. AO operates from studios in Orange, San Diego, Oakland, and Sunnyvale, CA, New York, NY, Atlanta, GA, and Orlando, FL, where it serves clients across the Americas, Asia, and beyond. Visit aoarchitects.com to learn more.

MEDIA CONTACT

IDEA HALL

Andy Vernier

andy@ideahall.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6589c90e-7a2f-4a31-bd9e-0fd04118eb43

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b8d00aad-a606-44e7-8940-52032bff3aa8

The Row at Red Hill - AO The Row at Red Hill by AO The Row at Red Hill design and development team The Row at Red Hill design and development team including Greystar, AO, Fuscoe Engineering, and Parisi Interiors

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.