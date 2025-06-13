Chelsea Financial Services Sponsors Creativity at AusomeTech’s 2025 Art Exhibit

Staten Island, NY, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chelsea Financial Services proudly announces its sponsorship of AusomeTech’s upcoming ‘Unspoken Brilliance: The Artists with Autism Exhibit’ and AusomeTech’s 4th Annual ‘Proclamation Day (Scratch) Event’, both to be held at the College of Staten Island (CSI) starting June 27th.



Held at the College of Staten Island Library Gallery, the art exhibit features original artwork from local neurodiverse artists. This year’s art exhibit honors the memory of Diego Martinez, affectionately known as the ‘MTA Legend.’ AusomeTech closes the exhibit with ‘Proclamation Day’ on July 26th, featuring Guest Speaker Ms. Aneva Ezell, who inspires attendees with her messages of empowerment, inclusion, and the importance of amplifying neurodiverse voices in education and the arts.



“This year’s exhibit and ‘Proclamation Day (Scratch) Event’ offer a vibrant, inclusive space for creativity, community, and celebration,” stated Darlene Bowman, Founder of AusomeTech. “I want to thank Chelsea Financial Services for their continued support of our mission. Their sponsorship played a vital role in making this year’s ‘Unspoken Brilliance’ Art Exhibit and Auction possible, allowing our young adults with autism and other cognitive learning differences to showcase their artistic talents in a professional setting.”



“We are excited to sponsor another amazing event with AusomeTech,” stated John Pisapia, President of Chelsea Financial Services. “We have been a continued supporter of AusomeTech’s mission, and are very thankful for what Ms. Bowman and AusomeTech are doing in tech education for individuals on the spectrum. Adding creativity in art and encouraging artistic expression in an exhibit like this can really bring the community together.”



Bowman, the founder of AusomeTech, has dedicated over 21 years to teaching science and technology to young adults with autism and other cognitive learning differences. She launched AusomeTech to address a critical gap in computer science education for alternate assessment students after high school. Through crowdfunding efforts, AusomeTech made significant progress toward funding its upcoming summer events. When Chelsea Financial Services learned about the organization's mission and its urgent need, they generously stepped in as a key sponsor—helping bring both the ‘Unspoken Brilliance’ Art Exhibit and the Proclamation Day ‘Scratch’ Event to life for the Staten Island community



ABOUT THE EVENT



AusomeTech’s art exhibit, titled ‘Unspoken Brilliance,’ is on display at the CSI Library Gallery in Staten Island, NY, from June 30th to July 24th, with viewing hours Monday-Thursday from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Schools and group visits are welcome.

Their opening night celebration for ‘Unspoken Brilliance’ will be held on June 27th from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM at the College of Staten Island Library Rotunda, 2800 Victory Blvd, Bldg 1L. Attendees can register via https://www.eventbrite.com/e/unspoken-brilliance-opening-reception-tickets-1382800787379. AusomeTech’s closing event, ‘Proclamation Day (Scratch) Event’ will be held on Saturday, July 26th from 12:00 PM (Noon) to 3:00 PM. Registration for ‘Proclamation Day’ via https://www.eventbrite.com/e/4th-annual-proclamation-day-scratch-event-tickets-1404538475389.



Visit AusomeTech’s GoFundMe page to support their 2025 art exhibit events: https://gofund.me/35410b0d

ABOUT CHELSEA FINANCIAL SERVICES



Chelsea Financial Services is a national full-service brokerage firm. Chelsea opened its first brokerage office in Staten Island, New York in 1999. Celebrating its Silver Anniversary (25 years), Chelsea Financial clients receive investment, retirement, and financial planning advice from 83 Registered Representatives. Chelsea Financial Services is actively recruiting Independent Financial Advisors and Registered Representatives nationally. Visit https://chfs.com for more information.

ABOUT AUSOMETECH

AusomeTech is a Staten Island-based organization located at CUNY College of Staten Island that provides continuing computer science and technology education for young adults with autism and other cognitive learning disabilities.



AusomeTech also provides paid internship opportunities after high school graduation, at the age of 21, and promotes inclusion in tech education through its residency at CSI St. George Campus and partnership with CUNY Creative Exchange Program (CSI Willowbrook Main Campus.) Visit https://AusomeTech.com for more information.



AusomeTech is currently located at CUNY College of Staten Island with a residency at CSI St. George Campus. They also partner with CUNY Creative Exchange Program at CSI Willowbrook (Main) Campus. In addition to providing high-quality recreational and vocational training in technology to young adults with autism, AusomeTech also offers paid internship opportunities and fosters relationships with business leaders and educators to help create a more inclusive environment in both tech education and tech careers.

Media Contact:



Barry Lippold

NthDegreeGroup.net

executives@nthdegreegroup.net

(920) 543-5569

Mailing Address: 36 Shadow Brook Lane, Lander, WY 82520



SOURCE Chelsea Financial Services

