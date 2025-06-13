Oversight Republicans Investigate Funding Behind Los Angeles Riots Linked to Chinese Communist Party

WASHINGTON––House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.), Taskforce on the Declassification of Federal Secrets Chairwoman Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.), and Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency Chairwoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.)—along with Republican members of the panel—are investigating the financial and political activities of Neville Singham, a U.S. billionaire with ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), that may be linked to the ongoing riots and violence in Los Angeles, California, as well as the far-left organization Code Pink. In a letter to Mr. Singham, the lawmakers request documents and information about his funding of and connections to the Party for Socialism and Liberation, which has reportedly been implicated in the Los Angeles riots. Additionally, in a letter to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, the lawmakers request a briefing about investigations into Mr. Singham under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) and other federal laws.

“It has been reported that Mr. Singham is ‘the main backer behind’ the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL), which has organized nationwide protests, including the Los Angeles riots. According to the New York Times, Mr. Singham, who resides in the People’s Republic of China, has a long track-record of assisting far-left entities, such as Code Pink, that oppose U.S. interests and support U.S. adversaries,” wrote the lawmakers. “He has created an elaborate dark money network which allows him to send funds to a series of non-profits, such as the ‘United Community Fund’ and ‘Justice Education Fund,’ that have almost no real footprints.”

It has been reported that the PSL has organized and is affiliated with a series of destructive protests and civil unrest throughout the United States, including the ongoing Los Angeles riots, in addition to being affiliated with the Chinese government. Mr. Singham’s extensive network includes other pro-CCP and radical, antisemitic organizations, such as National Students for Justice in Palestine, International People’s Assembly, and ANSWER Coalition. Reporters from the New York Times tracked hundreds of millions of dollars to these far-left groups that engage in division, disruption, and violence to advance Chinese government propaganda at the expense of U.S. interests. Disclosures under FARA enable the U.S. government and the American people to be informed of the identity of individuals who are acting as foreign agents and to examine their statements and actions in light of their associations and activities.

“These reports suggest that Mr. Singham may have acted as an agent for the CCP. Under General Secretary Xi, the CCP is known for its ‘Strategy of Sowing Discord,’ which ‘refers to efforts to make internal disputes amongst the enemy so deep that they become distracted from conflict.’ If Mr. Singham is carrying out this strategy on behalf of the CCP, he may have a FARA registration obligation,” concluded the lawmakers. “To assist the Committee’s oversight of this matter, we request a briefing on what steps DOJ and any component agencies are taking to counter the CCP’s influence operations against the United States.”

