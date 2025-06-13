Deadline Alert: Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (IOVA) Investors Who Lost Money Urged to Contact Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP reminds investors of the upcoming July 14, 2025 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (“Iovance” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IOVA) securities between May 9, 2024 and May 8, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

What Happened?

On May 8, 2025, after the market closed, Iovance released its first quarter 2025 financial results, revealing a quarterly total product revenue of $49.3 million, a significant decline from the prior quarter’s $73.7 million. The Company also announced its full fiscal year 2025 total product revenue guidance had been slashed from $450 million - $475 million to $250 million - $300 million, a reduction of over 40% at the midpoint. The Company revealed it was “revising full-year 2025 revenue guidance to reflect recent launch dynamics” of Amtagvi. The Company further revealed “[t]he updated forecast considers experience with ATC [authorized treatment center] growth trajectories and treatment timelines for new ATCs.”

On this news, the price of Iovance shares declined $1.42 per share, or 44.8%, to close at $1.75 per share on May 9, 2025, on unusually heavy trading volume.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) new Authorized Treatment Centers were experiencing longer timelines to begin treating patients with Amtagvi; (2) the Company’s sales team and new ATCs were ineffective in patient identification and patient selection for Amtagvi, leading to higher patient drop-offs; (3) the foregoing dynamics led to higher costs and lower revenue because ATCs could not keep pace with manufactured product; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Iovance securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than July 14, 2025 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Legal Disclaimer:

