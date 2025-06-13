Cholesterol crystal formation captured on video for first time, may lead to more effective treatments for high cholesterol

With support from the U.S. National Science Foundation, researchers at the University of Houston have captured the dynamics of microscopic cholesterol crystal formation on video for the first time. Understanding these mechanisms could help scientists develop more effective treatments for managing high cholesterol, a condition that affects 25 million adults in the U.S., according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A better understanding of crystal formation could also enhance optoelectronics, which are electronic devices that work by controlling and sensing light.

NSF-supported researchers Jeffrey Rimer and Peter Vekilov are known for their work in crystal engineering and therapeutics that help prevent crystallization in human diseases. Their latest achievement shows the fundamental layered process involved in crystal formation in environments that mimic the human body. This is the first time anyone has taken images of the surface growth of cholesterol crystals in real time at near-molecular resolution. The study was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Science.

Cholesterol Crystal Formation Credit: D. Chakraborty, W. Ma, X. Wang, Z. Chu, T. Yang, M. Warzecha, P.G. Vekilov, & J.D. Rimer. Scientists have captured the first ever time-lapse video of the layered growth of a cholesterol monohydrate crystal.

Cholesterol crystals can build up in blood vessels or the gallbladder, causing blockages, pain and disease, yet relatively few studies have explored the specific processes behind how cholesterol forms crystals. These findings can help scientists develop techniques to manage high cholesterol in the body and better understand the basic science of crystal formation, an outcome with wider applications in optoelectronics and organic electronic devices, which rely on crystals in converting light to electricity.