Mexico’s State of Nayarit Embraces All With #NAYARITFOREVERONE

SAYULITA, NAYARIT, MEXICO, June 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Pride season, the Mexican state of Nayarit is embracing its place as one of the country’s most welcoming destinations for the LGBTQ+ traveler with pride celebrations taking place across the state, including two marches that look to show that Nayarit is for Everyone.Nayarit has been catching the eyes of LGBTQ travelers for a while now. It was one of the first states in Mexico that recognized same-sex marriage, and as a member of IGLTA and Queer Destinations-certified, it has always been a champion for inclusivity. This year, Pride Celebrations will start on June 12th with Bahia Pride in the Riviera Nayarit jewel of Sayulita. The three-day event will feature performances by national performers with Sayulinda Hotel offering roof-top parties daily. The state capital, Tepic, will host its annual Marcha del Orgullo Nayarit (Nayarit Pride March) on Saturday, June 21 at 4 PM with marches taking over Downtown.The recipe for a world-class LGBTQ destination is simple. What you need are fabulous hotels, beautiful beaches, exquisite dining, electric nightlife, gorgeous scenery and, of course, an inclusive energy. Enter Mexico’s State of Nayarit, a destination that exceeds in these areas and beyond. It’s a place practically tailor-made for LGBTQ travel.Nayarit is home to many wonderful cities, beach towns, and small villages, all of which are ready to welcome and host LGBTQ travelers. From the gorgeous beachfront resorts and restaurants of Nuevo Vallarta to the boutique-heavy bohemian beach towns like Sayulita, the luxury hotspots of Punta Mita, and the rugged nature and beautiful wildlife of San Blas, Nayarit has a vibe to fit every style of traveler.Among the top draws to Nayarit for LGBTQ+ travelers is the lengthy list of luxury hotels, resorts, and villas. Punta Mita is one of the top luxury enclaves within the state of Nayarit, home to five-star resorts like St. Regis Punta Mita, the Four Seasons Punta Mita and the newly opened Susurros del Corazon, part of the Auberge Resorts Collection. Travelers will also find resorts like Conrad Punta Mita and W Punta Mita along the Punta Mita peninsula, as well as one of the most robust villa rental portfolios in the country. To the north, the One&Only Mandarina and the Rosewood Mandarina offer one of a kind seclusion in luxury. More boutique hotel options can be found in between, from the village of Bucerias up through Sayulita and San Pancho.Nayarit is perfect for the active LGBTQ+ travelers who want to experience more than the beaches — though the beaches along the Riviera Nayarit are among the most pristine in Mexico, particularly for surfers. Wildlife enthusiasts can spot thousands of migratory birds in the seaside village of San Pancho. Islas Marietas National Park is just off the coast of Punta Mita, which is a protected park known for its marine life, as well as its birds. A hidden beach can be found here, too, which is one of the top activities for travelers to Nayarit. Hiking, mountain biking, and yoga are all part of the Nayarit experience.Visitors can also take their time learning about history and culture. Nayarit has four of Mexico’s famous Pueblos Magicos, or Magic Towns that are recognized for their preserved history, culture, and traditions. Sayulita is arguably the most famous Pueblo Magico in Nayarit (and one of the most famous in Mexico), but Nayarit is also home to Compostela, Jala, and Mexcaltitan. Compostela has splendid churches and gorgeous colonial architecture, as well as one of Mexico’s largest bird sanctuaries. The town of Jala sits in the shadow of the Ceboruco Volcano, which is a beautiful spot for hiking or watching the sunset. Mexcaltitan is an island just a short boat ride away from San Blas. It’s known as the Venice of Mexico, thanks to the canals that form within the streets during the rainy season. The car-free island is splashed with brightly colored houses and features some of the best seafood and ceviche in Mexico.Access to Nayarit from the U.S. and Canada is incredibly easy. The Bay of Banderas Airport (PVR) as well as the Guadalajara Airport are just a quick drive away. Volaris Airlines will operate direct flights from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to the Riviera Nayarit International Airport (TPQ) starting July 16th.The beauty of the state of Nayarit is that it offers a little bit of something for everyone. Every type of traveler, regardless of sexual orientation, has their own style and vibe, and the state of Nayarit has a resort, community, and experience to match.MEDIA CONTACTGustavo Rivas-Solis gustavo@enroutecommunications.com

