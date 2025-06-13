MSP Recovery Law Firm Files Class Action Lawsuit Against Ralph Navarro and FYI Yachts for Alleged Fraud, Racketeering, and Consumer Abuse

DEFENDANT RALPH NAVARRO/FYI YACHTS





Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against RALPH NAVARRO and FYI YACHTS for Alleged Fraud, Racketeering, and Consumer Abuse

MIAMI, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MSP Recovery Law Firm files a class action lawsuit on behalf of Consumers Against Corruption in the Circuit Court of the Eleventh Judicial Circuit, against Rafael Lazaro Navarro (a/k/a Ralph Navarro) and Florida Yachts International (FYI Yachts). The suit alleges an expansive pattern of fraudulent, predatory, and criminal conduct designed to deceive yacht buyers, sellers, and lenders over more than a decade.

A THREAT TO THE PUBLIC



The lawsuit contends that Navarro’s actions are not only unlawful but pose a direct and ongoing threat to the economic safety of consumers and the integrity of commercial transactions in Florida and beyond. Navarro is accused of systematically exploiting trust-based financial transactions and repeatedly engaging in deceptive business practices with impunity.

“The defendants’ conduct is not isolated—it reflects a long-standing and ongoing pattern of racketeering activity and predatory business practices that endanger the public,” the complaint states.



In one instance, Navarro is accused of stealing $1.2 million through the fraudulent satisfaction of a mortgage, further illustrating the scale and deliberate nature of his misconduct.



The Plaintiffs have contacted the Office of the Florida Attorney General, seeking an immediate emergency injunction to halt Ralph Navarro and FYI Yachts from continuing these harmful actions while legal proceedings are ongoing.

NAVARRO PLEADS THE FIFTH BEFORE FEDERAL JUDGE



On March 27, 2025, during a federal injunction hearing, U.S. District Judge Darrin P. Gayles found a substantial likelihood of success on multiple civil claims, including fraud, conversion, and violations of Florida's Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act (FDUTPA). The court further held that Navarro’s self-notarization of forged mortgage documents was “improper and likely unauthorized” under Florida law.



When asked under oath about his role in fabricating and executing these fraudulent documents, Navarro repeatedly invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination, refusing to provide testimony—a tactic commonly used by individuals under threat of criminal prosecution.

ALLEGED MISAPPROPRIATION, DOCUMENT FORGERY, AND DOUBLE-PLEDGING ASSETS



The complaint alleges Navarro:



Misappropriated client escrow and brokerage funds for personal and unrelated business expenses;

Fraudulently pledged the same yachts to multiple lenders, using forged documents;

Sold encumbered yachts without satisfying liens or disclosing material information to buyers or lenders;

Inflated client invoices, and solicited funds for personal luxury expenditures such as jewelry, private jets, and five-star hotels;

Used double paperwork to obscure illicit transactions and shield the fraud from detection.





These actions, the lawsuit states, were not accidental but executed with intent, coordination, and criminal sophistication.

TEXT MESSAGES SHOW ALLEGED GUILT, RETALIATION, AND WITNESS INTIMIDATION



The case includes damning text message evidence from Navarro’s girlfriend, Patricia Zapater, who pleads with one of the victims to “please save my family from this”—an apparent reference to stolen funds and imminent legal consequences. Additional messages show direct efforts to dissuade victims from taking legal action:



“pleaseee help me this is my entire life at hand I beg for you to help me”

“Do it for me and my kids”

“I promise you w my life he and I are doing everythinggggg trust me I will resolve this but you can't destroy my family”

“this is my entire life I will hurt me more than anyone and I promise I will resolve this…”





These emotional appeals, framed as desperate personal pleas, constitute witness intimidation and attempts to obstruct justice—clear indicators of internal awareness and culpability.



Plaintiffs and their families also received threatening text messages between April 14 and April 25, 2025, after legal proceedings began. Messages include:



“Mark your calendars.”

“Sleep well... I will let you know when they are coming so you can see what real power is.”

“Hi sister, I’m still here. Not going away.”





These messages further support racketeering claims under Florida’s Civil Remedies for Criminal Practices Act (CRCPA) and the Florida RICO statute.

ADDITIONAL ALLEGED FRAUD SCHEMES REVEALED



Consumers Against Corruption has obtained substantial and credible evidence of multiple instances of fraud involving federally insured national banks. According to the findings, Navarro allegedly misappropriated client funds and used those assets to sustain an ongoing Ponzi scheme.



Navarro is accused of improperly using a brokerage trust account to divert funds for unauthorized purposes, in violation of client expectations and regulatory standards. The findings allege customers and members of the public have been misled by fabricated claims and deceptive practices designed to secure their trust and financial investment.



The complaint further references a prior court finding in Navarro’s divorce proceedings, where the court determined that Navarro “mishandled the corporate finances” of Florida Yachts International. In what appears to be an attempt to evade judgment collection, Navarro is accused of shifting business operations to a related entity, MYI, operated by his brother. While Navarro continues to provide services to MYI, the outstanding judgment against Florida Yachts International remains unpaid. The complaint seeks supplementary proceedings to collect the debt from MYI and associated parties.



Navarro is accused of unscrupulous financial dealings and ongoing pattern of misconduct which reportedly led to the deterioration of the personal and professional relationship with his brother, and the two are no longer on good terms. This development underscores broader concerns about Navarro’s business practices and their impact on both investors and close associates.



More recently, Navarro became involved with a boat company known as Streamline. Multiple clients tied to this venture have already come forward with allegations of fraud and are actively seeking the return of their funds.

PUBLIC INTEREST AND PREVENTIVE PURPOSE



In addition to seeking monetary and injunctive relief, the lawsuit is explicitly intended to serve a broader public interest by exposing Navarro’s unlawful practices, protecting future victims, and preventing the continuation of predatory schemes.



“This lawsuit is a warning to the public and a step toward stopping an alleged serial fraudster whose unchecked actions have left a trail of financial and emotional devastation,” said a spokesperson for Consumers Against Corruption.

CLASS ALLEGATIONS AND RELIEF SOUGHT



The lawsuit seeks to represent all individuals and businesses who, within the last four years, engaged with Navarro and/or FYI Yachts and were harmed by unauthorized, deceptive, or fraudulent conduct—including but not limited to forged documents, unlawful lien activity, and the misappropriation of escrowed funds.



Relief sought includes:

Treble damages under CRCPA and FDUTPA;

Full restitution to victims;

Permanent injunctive relief;

Attorneys’ fees and costs;

Corrective public disclosures to alert and educate potential future clients and lenders.





Consumers Against Corruption encourages anyone who believes they may have been impacted by Navarro’s actions to come forward and share their experiences.

About Consumers Against Corruption



CAC is a public interest consumer advocacy group dedicated to fighting fraud and corporate misconduct through litigation, public education, and systemic reform.

For information, contact: Info@msprecoverylawfirm.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ce0314b0-a922-47c0-820a-85c915390a4b

