Ross Cellino and Timothy Cellino of Cellino Law LLP Share Importance of Knowing Your Rights After a Car Accident in HelloNation Magazine

BROOKLYN, N.Y., June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What should you do after a car accident to protect your health and legal rights? In a featured article in HelloNation Magazine , Ross Cellino and Timothy Cellino of Cellino Law LLP in Brooklyn, New York, outline three critical steps that a person should take after a car accident. These steps safeguard a person’s physical well-being and their rights.

First, the Cellinos emphasize the importance of safety. Moving to a secure location and immediately calling emergency services by dialing 911 helps ensure medical care is provided and creates an official report of the incident. This documentation is often essential for insurance and legal proceedings. Second, they recommend thorough documentation of the accident scene. Taking photos, recording video, and gathering witness contact information can establish the facts of the case and support a person’s version of events.

Finally, the Cellinos stress the importance of speaking with an experienced personal injury attorney before a person engages with insurance companies. Insurance representatives are trained to minimize payouts, and speaking with them directly without legal guidance may weaken a person’s claim. An experienced personal injury attorney can help navigate the complexities of insurance policies, advocate on a person’s behalf, and work to secure full compensation for damages and injuries.

These essential post-accident steps are discussed in the HelloNation Magazine article, After a Car Accident: 3 Important Steps to Protect Your Rights and Your Case .

