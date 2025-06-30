IUI Becomes Authorized Grainger Reseller to Support District of Columbia Government Procurement Goals

www.iui.com Grainger Diversity Alliances

IUI, a HUBZone and CBE-certified firm based in Washington, D.C., has entered a reseller partnership with Grainger to supply MRO products to DC agencies.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Information Unlimited Inc (IUI), a CBE-certified provider of technology and logistics services, today announced a strategic reseller partnership with W.W. Grainger, Inc., North America's leading MRO product distributor. This collaboration is part of the Grainger Diversity Alliances Program and is focused on enhancing procurement efficiency and supporting local business development within the District of Columbia.

The District mandates that at least 50% of expendable procurement spending be directed to Certified Business Enterprises (CBEs). As an authorized Grainger reseller, IUI helps DC agencies meet these goals while ensuring rapid access to over 1.7 million competitively priced, high-quality MRO products.

“This partnership enables IUI to deliver critical supplies and services with the speed and reliability of Grainger’s national supply chain—while offering the responsiveness, local knowledge, and compliance support that only a DC-based CBE can provide,” said Herschel Chandler, President, IUI.

Through this agreement, IUI delivers:

• Exceptional Customer Service before and after the sale

• PO and invoice consolidation

• Project management, technical support, and community impact

Grainger will mentor IUI throughout the contract execution process for MRO products and services, enhancing both performance and long-term capacity. The alliance provides a unified solution for procurement officers seeking to streamline purchasing, fulfill CBE utilization plans, and support local economic development.

For more information, visit www.iui.com or www.grainger.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.