Keystone Clinic & Surgery Reinforces Measles Protection with Expanded Vaccination Advocacy

Keystone Clinic urges measles vaccination adherence under NCIS, mandates immunity for domestic workers, and stresses travel vaccines amid global outbreaks.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keystone Clinic & Surgery underscores the critical importance of measles immunisation for both children and adults amid rising global and regional outbreaks. Reinforcing Singapore’s robust preventive framework and introducing enhanced guidance on traveller health, the clinic invites Singaporeans and visitors alike to prioritise measles protection through comprehensive vaccination coverage.

Measles on the Rise Globally and Regionally

After Singapore eliminated measles in 2018, global trends suggest a resurgence that warrants vigilance. The United States has reported over 1,000 confirmed cases and three fatalities so far this year, marking the highest numbers in nearly three decades.

Southeast Asian neighbours are also experiencing spikes: Malaysia recorded 156 cases in the first quarter of 2025, Thailand surpassed 1,110 cases, and Vietnam reported around 40,000 suspected cases with five deaths by mid-March. Health experts attribute this surge to COVID-19 disruptions, which delayed routine immunisation schedules and left gaps in community immunity. With outbreaks intensifying worldwide, the role of Travel Vaccines has become more vital than ever.

Singapore’s Children NCIS Vaccinations and Compulsory MMR

Since 1985, measles vaccination has been mandatory under Singapore’s Infectious Diseases Act. As part of the National Childhood Immunisation Schedule (NCIS), two doses of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine are administered at 12 and 15 months respectively, ensuring early protection for young children.

As part of the NCIS Vaccinations, these subsidised doses are available at polyclinics and CHAS GP clinics nationwide, guaranteeing universal access and maintaining Singapore’s herd immunity. This framework has kept measles at bay for decades, but ongoing vigilance is required to sustain these gains.

New Initiative: Mandatory Immunity for Domestic Workers

Effective 1 September 2025, Singapore will extend mandatory measles immunity requirements to all migrant domestic workers employed in households with children under seven who are not fully vaccinated against measles. Employers must declare the vaccination status of both the household’s children and their domestic workers upon work permit issuance or renewal.

This targeted measure aims to shield vulnerable young children—who face higher risks of severe complications—from potential exposure in domestic settings. Keystone Clinic & Surgery applauds this step as an important layer of protection within homes.

Importance of Travel Vaccines Amid International Outbreaks

Given the international resurgence of measles, Keystone Clinic & Surgery highlights the necessity of appropriate Travel Vaccines. Travellers to regions with active measles transmission—such as North America, Southeast Asia, and parts of Europe—should verify their MMR immunity before departure.

We recommend adults without documented measles immunity or previous vaccination to complete a two-dose MMR course at least four weeks apart, ideally six weeks before travel, to ensure optimal protection. Individuals travelling to high-risk zones may also consult healthcare professionals for serology testing and booster doses.

Clinic Services and Community Outreach

Keystone Clinic & Surgery continues to offer personalised vaccination consultations, on-site MMR administration, and serological testing to confirm immunity levels. Our paediatric and adult immunisation programmes are designed to integrate seamlessly with the NCIS and National Adult Immunisation Schedule, ensuring patients receive age-appropriate recommendations, subsidies, and support where applicable. The clinic also partners with community groups to host vaccination drives and educational seminars, empowering families with accurate information on measles prevention.

Dr Pang Yu Xian, Director of Keystone Clinic & Surgery, remarked, “I have read about the recent resurgence of measles cases overseas and I am glad that Singapore had the foresight to implement a preventive measure via the National Childhood Immunisation Schedule. Measles can be fatal, especially for younger children, and I strongly recommend everyone to get their measles vaccinations if they have yet to do so.”

Contact and Locations

If you would like to engage Keystone’s services, you can call them at 65 6904-6976, 65 6904-3151, or 65 6022-0772. Their team will be happy to assist you with any inquiries or service requests. You can also visit their locations at Blk 632 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4, #01-966, Singapore 560632; 57A New Upper Changi Road, #01-1396, Singapore 462057; or 304 Serangoon Avenue 2, #01-10, Singapore 550304. For more information, please visit https://keystonemedical.com.sg/.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.