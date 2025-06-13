BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (OTC - CRKN), Elevation Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq - ELEV), Sitio Royalties Corp. (NYSE - STR), Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (Nasdaq - VIGL)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (OTC - CRKN)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Crown Electrokinetics will be acquired by Crown EK Acquisition LLC which is controlled by Douglas Croxall, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Crown EK Acquisition LLC will acquire all outstanding shares of Crown’s common stock for a cash purchase price of $3.15 per share. The investigation concerns whether the Crown Electrokinetics Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq - ELEV)

Under the terms of the agreement, Elevation Oncology will be acquired by Concentra Biosciences, LLC (“Concentra”) for $0.36 in cash per share of Elevation Oncology common stock plus one non-tradeable contingent value right (“CVR”), which represents the right to receive: (i) 100% of the closing net cash in excess of $26.4 million; and (ii) 80% of any net proceeds received within five years following closing from any disposition of EO-1022 that occurs within one year following closing, each pursuant to the CVR agreement. The investigation concerns whether the Elevation Oncology Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Sitio Royalties Corp. (NYSE - STR)

Under the terms of the agreement, Sitio will be acquired by Viper Energy, Inc. (“Viper”) (Nasdaq - VNOM). Viper will acquire Sitio in an all-equity transaction valued at approximately $4.1 billion, including Sitio’s net debt of approximately $1.1 billion as of March 31, 2025. The deal represents an implied value to each Sitio stockholder of $19.41 per share based on the closing price of Viper common stock on June 2, 2025. The investigation concerns whether the Sitio Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (Nasdaq - VIGL)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Vigil will be acquired by Sanofi (Nasdaq - SNY) for an upfront payment of $8.00 per share of common stock in cash. Vigil shareholders will also receive a non-tradeable contingent value right (CVR) entitling the holder to potentially receive an additional $2.00 per share in cash payable following the first commercial sale of VG-3927 if achieved within a specific period. The total equity value of the transaction, including the potential CVR payment, represents approximately $600 million on a fully diluted basis. The investigation concerns whether the Vigil Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

