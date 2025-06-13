Tanner Morrell of Morrell Manufacturing Shares Expert Guidance on Archery Target Selection in HelloNation Magazine

ALMA, Ark., June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How can archers select the best target to match their specific gear and shooting style? In a featured article in HelloNation Magazine , Tanner Morrell of Morrell Manufacturing in Alma, Arkansas, provides a detailed breakdown of how bow type, shooting volume, and arrow choice should drive the decision when selecting an archery target. According to Morrell, thoughtful target selection improves accuracy, protects equipment, and leads to more productive training sessions.

For high-volume shooters using field points with compound or recurve bows, Morrell recommends bag targets. These targets are known for their long-lasting construction and easy arrow removal, making them ideal for repetitive use. Foam block targets offer broader versatility. Built from high-density foam, they accommodate multiple arrow types and shooting angles while remaining lightweight and portable.

Layered compression targets are best suited for archers who regularly switch between field points and broadheads or between different bow types. The layered design helps withstand a range of forces without compromising performance. For crossbow users, Morrell stresses the importance of selecting a reinforced, high-density target. Crossbow bolts generate more force on impact, and a target not rated for that energy can quickly become unsafe or ineffective.

For bowhunters preparing for realistic field conditions, 3D targets modeled after game animals help improve shot placement and angle judgment. Though not designed for high-volume use, these targets offer a unique and essential layer of training. Morrell emphasizes that selecting the right target isn’t just about convenience—it’s about making practice safer, more effective, and aligned with long-term goals.

These insights are explored in the HelloNation Magazine article, What Type of Archery Target Is Best for My Specific Needs? .

