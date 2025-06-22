Rohit Jugraj Manav Paul Ranimol TA

In a bold step towards reimagining India's film industry on the global stage, filmmaker Rohit Jugraj, to launch international film trade initiative.

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a bold step towards reimagining India's film industry on the global stage, acclaimed filmmaker Rohit Jugraj , along with Ranimol T.A., Director of Reliable Entertainment and Media Pvt. Ltd., Manav Paul , and Kshitij Arora, today announced the signing of a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to launch a high-impact Indo-international film trade initiative.Operating under the trade name www.lineproducersindia.in , a platform owned by Manav Paul, the initiative designates Reliable Entertainment as the primary executing body for securing partnerships with global film boards, ministries, and embassies across five key international filming destinations. These regions have been strategically selected for their robust production ecosystems, including tax rebates, co-production frameworks, and international collaboration incentives. This alliance aims to unlock cross-border storytelling opportunities, facilitate international talent exchange, and catalyze economic growth within the global film ecosystem.Key responsibilities across the team:Rohit Jugraj brings creative leadership, production insight, and extensive industryexperience;Manav Paul leads strategic and financial planning, heading cross-country negotiationsas founder of the platform. His expertise in trading and producing international films, handling IPRs, and managingremakes into and from India has been his mainstay,Ranimol T.A. manages operational and legal execution through Reliable Entertainment;Kshitij Arora offers advisory guidance and oversees global liaison and outreach.The business will be fronted via www.lineproducersindia.in , supported by backend infrastructure from www.reliablemedia.in , creating a unified and transparent front for global collaborations.“This partnership is a natural progression of my journey as a filmmaker. Having told stories deeply rooted in Indian culture, it’s now time to build bridges across borders—so that stories, skills, and systems can travel globally. We’re creating a structure that enables scale, sincerity, and cultural exchange, ” said Rohit Jugraj.Jugraj holds a unique distinction in Punjabi cinema as the only director to have delivered blockbuster franchise films with both Punjabi superstars—Diljit Dosanjh (with Sardaarji*) and Gippy Grewal (with* Jatt James Bond*)—further cementing his reputation as a master storyteller and industry trailblazer.“This isn’t just about accessing new locations—it’s about activating new networks of creativity and commerce between India and the world, added Manav Paul, Founder of LineProducersIndia.in.“Reliable has always supported structured, scalable ventures. Through this collaboration, we aim to empower Indian filmmakers with the infrastructure and international access they need to thrive globally,” said Ranimol T.A., Director of Reliable Entertainment and Media Pvt. Ltd.“Knowing Manav for over two decades, I can confidently say that securing this memorandum is a strong step in the right direction. It aligns long-term vision with action, and I’m proud to play a part in it, ” added Kshitij Arora, Advisor and International Liaison.For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or further information, please contact:Ranimol T.A.✉ info@reliablemedia.in📞 +91 73041 48413

