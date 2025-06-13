Council Denounces Renaming of Navy Ships

During this week’s Council meeting, the Council passed a resolution strongly denouncing the federal decision to rename several U.S. Navy ships, including the USNS Harvey Milk, a vessel named in honor of the pioneering gay rights activist and Navy veteran.

The USNS Harvey Milk was named in 2021 to commemorate the legacy of Harvey Milk, the first openly gay elected official in California. Milk, who served on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, was known for championing LGBTQ+ rights, including legislation banning discrimination based on sexual orientation. Before his political career, Milk served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, but was forced to resign in 1955 under an “Other Than Honorable” discharge due to his sexual orientation.

Councilors expressed deep concern over the timing and motivation of the renaming, particularly as it coincides with Pride Month and follows other controversial military policies, including efforts targeting transgender service members. The resolution argues that removing these names erases the progress and representation gained by LGBTQ+ individuals and civil rights leaders within the armed forces.

Other ships under consideration for renaming include those named after Thurgood Marshall, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Harriet Tubman, Lucy Stone, Medgar Evers, and Cesar Chavez — figures widely recognized for their roles in advancing civil rights and social justice. These vessels are part of the John Lewis-class of replenishment oilers, originally named in 2016 by then-Navy Secretary Ray Mabus to reflect values of equality and inclusion in the military.

The Council calls on the White House to reverse course and preserve the current ship names, and reaffirms its commitment to defending the rights of LGBTQ+ individuals, veterans, and military families.