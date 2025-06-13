Previews for the musical about Siegfried & Roy, Shangri-La-La, will be on stage July 22-24 at the Arlington Drafthouse

Comedy Musical Shangri-La-La at the Arlington Drafthouse Theater July 22-24. Poster for the Shangri-La-La musical at the Arlington Drafthouse Theater, Virginia. Mike Meier as guest on "Suzy's Las Vegas" Show to talk about Shangri-La-La musical.

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Many people still remember Las Vegas entertainers Siegfried & Roy, whose magic act at The Mirage was the most significant attraction there until it ended tragically with a tiger attacking Roy on stage during a performance in 2003. Now they are back in a comedy.The new musical Shangri-La-La will be on stage July 22-24 at the Arlington Drafthouse theater in Arlington, Virginia (Washington, D.C. area). Narrated by the ghost of New York Mobster Bugsy Siegel, it does not only reflect on Siegfried & Roy and how their lives and performances fit into the history of Las Vegas, but also features other characters whose lives were tied to them, such as their assistants, the tigers, and the manager Mephisto.In brief, it is the story of Joshua from Germany who fulfills his lifelong dream of moving to Las Vegas. He is thrilled to get a job as the assistant to the retired Siegfried & Roy, only to find out the hard way that not all that glitters is gold. With raucous detours into crime, punishment, and Las Vegas' unique brand of "Hometown Justice," Shangri-La-La is a wild ride through the lives and times of the most successful magic act ever to grace the Vegas strip.With a script by Mike Meier and Peter Giambalvo, the underlying story was developed from real events, specifically a lawsuit that the assistants filed against Siegfried and Roy . However, that was before the #MeToo movement, and it did not receive much attention at the time.Considering the Las Vegas tradition, it is no wonder that there was no happy ending. Ever heard of the Hanging Judge, Roy Bean? Maybe Judge Isaac Parker? They were judges in the Wild West, and they handed down “justice” however they saw fit, laws be damned. Small wonder mobster Bugsy Siegel built the first casino on the Las Vegas strip, The Flamingo, in a town that still follows the cherished tradition of “Hometown Justice” goes to the highest bidder.The shows at the Arlington Drafthouse are “previews.” This is the first time that you can see the stage show, so nothing about it will be perfect. Explains Mike, “I’m not perfect, the theater is not perfect, the cast is not perfect… but we are all trying hard to make this entertaining.”About Shangri-La-La, the musicalThis is the story of the young German man Joshua, who fulfills his lifelong dream of moving to fabulous Las Vegas. But after getting a job as the assistant to the Vegas royalty known as Siegfried and Roy, he tragically finds out that the nickname “Sin City” has been very well earned.Please note:• This Comedy Musical involves adult themes and is not suitable for children.• Flash photography will be used on stage.• A toy gun will be fired on stage.Tickets at https://www.arlingtondrafthouse.com/events/115748 And here is a short trailer for that musical: https://youtube.com/shorts/dzInsbcc2RE About Mike MeierMike Meier grew up in a blue-collar housing project in Germany. His grandfather was a 1920s traveling magician and fortune-teller known as Wladi-Kami. Incidentally, Mike’s grandfather and Siegfried & Roy were members of the same Magicians’ Circle. When he is not writing books, he’s playing guitar somewhere… See https://themikemeier.com/

