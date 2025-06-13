EGLE awards watershed planning grants to two conservation groups in Plymouth, Adrian

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) today announced two grant awards totaling $234,050 for projects that will develop a watershed management plan to control polluted runoff and preserve natural land use.

The plan will set local priorities and select best management practices for restoring and protecting water quality by reducing or preventing sources of sediment, nutrients, and bacteria. The projects will develop plans to improve local lakes, streams, and wetlands as well as help ensure clean drinking water and enhance opportunities for outdoor recreation.

The following organizations were awarded funding:

Friends of the Rouge in Plymouth, Michigan, was awarded $49,899.78 to develop an update to the Rouge River Watershed Management Plan identifying priority protection areas in the Johnson Creek subwatershed, the only coldwater tributary to the Rouge River. This update will create a framework for protecting natural land use in a heavily urbanized watershed.

River Raisin Watershed Council in Adrian, Michigan, was awarded $184,153.87 to develop a watershed management plan for the Saline-Macon Watershed identifying critical areas and specific recommendations to address local E. coli impairments as well as phosphorus inputs contributing to harmful algal blooms in Western Lake Erie.

