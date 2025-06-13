E-commerce Market in Middle East and North Africa to Reach $80 Billion by 2029

"With More People Using the Internet and Smartphones, and Support from Governments, the MENA E-commerce Market is Growing Fast, Offering Great Opportunities for Investors"

Boston, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, the “E-commerce Regional Analysis Market: Middle East and North Africa” will reach $80.3 billion by the end of 2029, at a CAGR of 11.7% for the forecast period of 2024-2029.

This report examines the E-commerce markets in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, including CAGR projections. It evaluates market size, technological advances, economic conditions, and business considerations, offering insights into the industry landscape. Major players are analyzed by type and product segment, highlighting growth drivers and regional dynamics. Turkey is excluded to ensure a precise evaluation of MENA's unique opportunities and challenges, particularly for businesses targeting less developed markets.

This report is particularly relevant today due to the rising investment and funding activities in the MENA region, supported by regional governments and international companies. Simplified approval processes and stronger regulatory frameworks are attracting more E-commerce businesses. The growing preference for online shopping, driven by digital payment options, convenience, and flexible return policies, boosts market expansion. Technological advances such as innovations in fintech, broader 5G adoption, and increased social media engagement are transforming the E-commerce landscape. Collaborations between governments, research institutions, and global E-commerce platforms foster a dynamic and resilient ecosystem.

The factors driving the market’s growth include:

Increasing Access to the Internet: The MENA region has seen a significant rise in internet penetration, especially in countries like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt. This has expanded the potential customer base for e-commerce, as more people can shop online conveniently from their homes. The younger, tech-savvy population is particularly driving this trend.

Rise in Investment in E-commerce: There has been a substantial increase in investment in E-commerce infrastructure and technology. Investments in AI, robotics, and IoT are enhancing platform efficiency, while improved logistics ensure faster deliveries. These investments help e-commerce companies expand their reach and product offerings, fueling market growth.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast period considered 2024-2029 Base year market size $41.6 billion Market size forecast $80.3 billion Growth rate CAGR of 11.7% for the forecast period of 2024-2029 Segments covered E-commerce type, product type, and country Regions covered Middle East and North Africa Countries covered Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, and GCC4 Market drivers Increasing Internet Access.

Rise in investments in E-commerce.

Interesting facts:

Social Media Influence: Millennials and Gen Z in the Middle East and North Africa often buy based on social media trends and influencers.

Tech-Savvy Youth: The younger population's smartphone use drives online shopping growth.

Emerging startups:

Noon: Noon is a UAE-based startup e-commerce platform that offers a wide range of products and services, including fashion, electronics, and groceries.

Namshi: Namshi is a UAE-based startup specializing in the online retail of beauty and fashion products, particularly international brands. The e-commerce platform offers a diverse selection of clothing, footwear, and accessories, catering to fashion-forward consumers.

The report addresses the following questions:

What is the MENA e-commerce market's projected growth rate and size?

The estimated market size of the MENA e-commerce market will reach $80.3 billion by the end of 2029, with a CAGR of 11.7%.

What market segments are covered in the report?

The MENA e-commerce market is segmented based on e-commerce type, product type, and country.

Which product type segment will be dominant through 2029?

The electronic and media segment will continue to dominate the MENA E-commerce market by the end of 2029.

Which country holds the largest market share?

Saudi Arabia is expected to dominate the market, with a CAGR of 29.7%, reaching $23.8 billion by the end of 2029. Higher internet and smartphone penetration, increasing digital payments, and a growing young population drive the market growth.

