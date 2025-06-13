Register for the Maine DOE 2025 Annual Summit on August 5 and 6; Fees Waived for Identified Schools

Registration is now open for the 2025 Maine Department of Education (DOE) Annual Summit, which will be held on August 5 and 6 at Thomas College. The two-day event, which costs $250 per person, includes breakfast, lunch, and access to nearly 100 sessions from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

The Maine DOE is pleased to announce that registration fees will be waived for identified schools for up to $2,500 (the equivalent of 10 staff members) per school. Identified schools are those that have been identified as part of Maine’s Model of School Supports (MMSS), including:

TSI-Targeted School Improvement

ATSI-Additional Targeted School Improvement

CSI-Comprehensive School Improvement

Keynote speakers include Maine Education Commissioner Pender Makin and 2025 Maine Teacher of the Year Becky Hallowell, a teacher at Wiscasset Elementary School.

This year’s Summit theme, Measure What Matters: The Expanding View of Educational Excellence in Maine, is emphasized through a variety of sessions on early childhood education, student behavior (including a session on The Regulated Classroom), social emotional learning, interdisciplinary instruction, youth engagement, special education and inclusivity, extended learning opportunities, outdoor learning and climate education, school safety, mental health literacy, emotional intelligence, literacy, math, technology in the classroom, and so much more!

Over the course of the two-day event, educators can earn up to 10 contact hours for their State of Maine educator and/or administrator credential renewal before the 2025-2026 school year. Additionally, the Educational Trip Leader Permit Course, a special training certification, will be offered during the event. This course is required for any educator taking students on field trips involving water.

The Summit also features several information tables, including a booth where the Maine DOE Certification Team will be available both days to provide support and answer questions.

A full list of sessions is expected to be available at the end of June, when Summit participants can begin to customize their personal agenda.

The 2025 Maine DOE Annual Summit is a great place to connect with educational colleagues across Maine, share ideas, and get the high-quality professional learning, tools, and resources needed before the 2025-2026 school year!

Registration Information

The event cost is $250 per participant. Again, registration fees will be waived for identified schools for up to $2,500 (the equivalent of 10 staff members) per school.

If you believe you may work at an identified school and would like to attend the Maine DOE Annual Summit, work with your school administration to confirm your school is identified and coordinate ticket purchasing for the (up to) 10 waived tickets per school.

Once again, this year, the Maine DOE is utilizing Bizzabo, an all-in-one event platform, to support registration and attendance. Through Bizzabo, participants will be able to register for the Summit, create and access their personalized schedule and registration information, and receive access to real-time conference and scheduling updates.

Reserve your tickets here now!(Please note: The event website has a separate “MMSS” ticket for school administrators from identified schools who are bulk registering waived tickets.) After you reserve your ticket(s), you will be provided with one registration number per ticket. To access individual registrations, download the Bizzabo app (Bizzabo in Apple Store | Bizzabo on Google Play) and log in with your email and registration number to access the event.

Lodging Information

2025 Maine DOE Annual Summit attendees are responsible for travel and accommodation during the Summit. The Maine DOE has secured two possible options for accommodation on-site and within a short proximity to the venue:

For further information or questions about the Summit, please contact Teri Peaslee at teri.peaslee@maine.gov.