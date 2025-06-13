Attorney General James Announces Election Protection Hotline Ahead of June Primary Election

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced that the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) will make its Election Protection Hotline available for the June 24, 2025 primary election and during the early voting period, which runs from Saturday, June 14 through Sunday, June 22. The hotline will be available to troubleshoot and resolve a range of issues encountered by voters, including issues voting by absentee ballot, early mail ballot, or in-person at their polling place. A guide addressing frequently asked questions is also currently available to assist voters with, among other things, the absentee and early mail ballot process and voter registration issues.

“New Yorkers deserve to feel safe about casting their ballots when they head to the polls for this month’s primary,” said Attorney General James. “Free and fair elections are foundational to our democracy. Whether you choose to vote absentee, during early voting, or on election day, my office’s Election Protection Hotline is here to help voters every step of the way.”

New Yorkers are protected from voter intimidation, deception, suppression, and obstruction under state and federal law. Attorney General James urges voters experiencing election-related problems while voting to call the OAG hotline at (866) 390-2992 or submit a complaint online to request assistance. The telephone hotline will be open between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. during early voting (Saturday, June 14 through Sunday, June 22), and between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, June 24. The hotline will also be available on the day before and after Election Day, Monday, June 23 and Wednesday, June 25, between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Written requests for assistance may be submitted at any time through the online complaint form. Hotline calls and written requests for assistance are processed by OAG attorneys and staff.

The OAG has operated its Election Protection Hotline since November 2012. During previous elections, OAG fielded hundreds — and sometimes thousands — of complaints from voters across the state and worked with local election officials and others to address issues. The OAG has also taken legal action to protect against voter registration purges and to ensure that voters have adequate and equitable access to vote early as required by law.

All registered voters have the right to accessible elections. On Election Day, polls are required to be continuously open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., and if voters are in line before closing, they must be allowed to vote. In addition, all registered voters have the right to vote free from coercion or intimidation, whether by election officials or any other person.

The OAG will receive and respond to election complaints relating to any of the statutes that OAG enforces, including the New York Voting Rights Act, which upholds fair, open, and accessible elections.

