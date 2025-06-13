Darrow and Mamavation Partner to Expand Legal Intelligence on Emerging Consumer Risk

NEW YORK, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Darrow ™, the legal intelligence company built to surface hidden legal risks and turn them into action, today announced a strategic partnership with Mamavation, the leading eco-wellness community renowned for exposing toxic dangers in consumer products. Together, the two organizations are setting out to reveal hidden threats to public health and hold companies accountable through the power of data and advocacy.

This partnership creates a proactive early warning system by combining Darrow’s AI-powered legal intelligence, which continuously scans and analyzes public data to detect emerging legal risks, with Mamavation’s in-depth investigative research into environmental toxins and harmful chemicals in everyday products. Together, they help surface issues before they become crises—empowering consumers with timely information and encouraging manufacturers to adopt safer, more responsible practices.

Their joint mission is to expose hidden threats to health and safety by combining consumer-led investigations with real-time legal insight, driving safer products and stronger accountability.

This collaboration builds on Darrow’s growing ecosystem of mission-aligned partners working across law, data, research, and public interest advocacy. Each partnership strengthens Darrow’s ability to detect harm earlier, respond faster, and amplify the impact of legal intelligence across industries. The addition of Mamavation further deepens this network, expanding Darrow’s reach into consumer wellness and environmental health.

“Thousands of chemicals make their way into products we use every day, from drinking water to dry shampoo,” said Leah Segedie, founder of Mamavation. “By working with Darrow, we are combining consumer advocacy with legal intelligence to amplify our impact. This partnership expands our ability to inform the public and encourage a shift toward safer, more transparent products,” she added.

“Meaningful change starts with visibility,” said Evya Ben Artzi, CEO and Co-Founder of Darrow. “By partnering with Mamavation, we’re bringing together two powerful sources of insight —consumer advocacy and legal intelligence—to help uncover risks that often go unnoticed and create a path toward safer products and greater accountability across industries,” he added.

About Darrow™

Darrow is the legal intelligence company that detects emerging legal risk and transforms public data into actionable opportunities. Using AI to surface hidden violations in areas like consumer protection, environmental law, and data privacy, Darrow equips legal teams to identify and act on high-value litigation faster and with greater precision. Learn more at www.darrow.ai .

About Mamavation

Mamavation is a consumer watchdog and online community focused on promoting non-toxic products and a healthier lifestyle for families. It’s become a go-to resource for families seeking to live cleaner, healthier lives by identifying harmful chemicals in consumer products and calling out corporate offenders. For more information, visit www.mamavation.com.

Media Contact: Linda Rigano-Steinberg

linda@theriganogroup.com | 914.815.0396

