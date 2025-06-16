PharmStars’ Ninth Cohort to Focus on “Innovations in Data Management and Insights”

PharmStars' Fall 2025 Cohort Focuses on “Innovations in Data Management and Insights”

PharmStars is accepting applications for its Fall 2025 cohort: “Innovations in Data Management and Insights.” Startups will receive funding. Apply by July 13.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PharmStars , the pharma-focused accelerator for digital health startups, is now accepting applications for its ninth cohort, which will take place in Fall 2025 around the theme, “Innovations in Data Management and Insights.” Startups with a digital product or prototype in this area should apply by July 13, 2025. Startups graduating from this cohort will receive investment funding from the PharmStars Ventures Fund.PharmStars’ Fall 2025 accelerator program is open to startups with digital health solutions that the biopharma industry can use to improve all aspects of data management and insight generation for drug development and commercialization. Startups with innovations in enterprise data management (including data collection, storage, or governance) or insight generation (including AI tools) are invited to apply by the deadline.PharmStars is committed to bridging the “ pharma-startup gap .” The accelerator's mission is to help biopharma firms and digital health startups overcome cultural and other barriers to partnership, accelerating the adoption of digital innovations to improve patient outcomes. PharmaU , PharmStars’ signature education and mentoring program, equips participating startups to effectively engage with pharma companies as clients and partners. The PharmStars accelerator program is transformative for startups. Professor Boaz Lerner, founder of Panacea-ml and a PharmStars graduate, said, “The three benefits we got from PharmStars were: 1) we now understand the pharma business — what matters to them, how to approach them, how to demonstrate our value, and what to expect from a partnership; 2) we learned to pinpoint pharma’s unmet needs and focus our unique value proposition and story accordingly; and 3) we had the opportunity to meet with pharma, pitch to them, and explore collaborations.”PharmStars graduates benefit tremendously from the program. Studypages co-founder and PharmStars alum, Koen De Lombaert, said, “The PharmStars experience was invaluable, providing us with the opportunity to learn from industry leaders and advance our mission. We also found community and friendships.”The Fall 2025 cohort theme was chosen because of the pharma industry’s strong interest in engaging startups with innovations related to data management and insights. “Data underpins every stage of drug development, yet much of the data pharma needs is fragmented, siloed, or inaccessible,” said Naomi Fried, founder and CEO of PharmStars. “Our pharma members are keenly focused on leveraging digital innovations from startups to realize the full potential of data in supporting and enhancing decision-making throughout the drug development lifecycle.”PharmStars’ pharma members will meet the startups at the culmination of the program at a unique “pharmatech” startup symposium in Boston in November 2025.The Fall 2025 program will be PharmStars’ ninth cohort. 91 digital health startups have successfully graduated from the program. Beginning in 2025, upon completion of the accelerator, startups receive investment funding from the PharmStars Ventures Fund.Applications for the Fall 2025 accelerator program, along with additional details, are now available on the PharmStars website. PharmStars is also accepting additional pharma and biotech members for 2025. Membership information can be found at www.PharmStars.com About PharmStarsPharmStars is the only member-based, pharma-focused accelerator for digital health startups. Through our extensive expertise across pharma, startups, digital health, and innovation, we understand the challenges that pharma and startups face when seeking to collaborate. Our PharmaU program supports digital health startups and our pharma members in “bridging the pharma-startup gap,” leading to greater success and faster adoption of “beyond the molecule” solutions for patients. More information at www.PharmStars.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.