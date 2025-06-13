Mental Well-Being Supplements Market estimated to reach US$17.366 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.62%

The mental well-being supplements market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.62% from US$11.488 billion in 2025 to US$17.366 billion by 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the mental well-being supplements market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.62% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$17.366 billion by 2030.The global pandemic has undoubtedly taken a toll on the mental health of individuals worldwide. With the constant fear, uncertainty, and isolation, people have been seeking ways to improve their mental well-being. This has led to a significant rise in the demand for mental health supplements , creating a thriving market for such products.According to recent market research, the Mental Well-Being Supplements Market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years. This growth is attributed to the increasing awareness and acceptance of mental health issues, as well as the growing trend of self-care and wellness.One of the key factors driving the growth of the Mental Well-Being Supplements Market is the absence of COVID-19 content in these products. Unlike other health supplements that claim to boost immunity or prevent COVID-19, mental health supplements focus solely on improving mental well-being. This has garnered the trust of consumers, who are now more conscious of the ingredients and claims made by products they consume.The market is also witnessing a surge in the number of new entrants, with various companies launching innovative and natural mental health supplements. This has intensified the competition in the market, leading to more affordable and accessible options for consumers. With the increasing focus on mental health and well-being, the Mental Well-Being Supplements Market is expected to continue its upward trajectory in the coming years.In conclusion, the Mental Well-Being Supplements Market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the rising awareness and acceptance of mental health issues. With the absence of COVID-19 content and the launch of innovative products, the market is expected to witness further growth in the future. Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/mental-well-being-supplements-market As a part of the report, the major players operating in the mental well-being supplements market that have been covered are Natural Factors Nutritional Products Ltd., Nutricia, Onnit Labs, Inc., Intelligent Labs, Accelerated Intelligence Inc., NOW Foods, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Nature Made, Thorne, Amway, among others.The market analytics report segments the mental well-being supplements market as follows:Companies Profiled:• Natural Factors Nutritional Products Ltd.• Nutricia• Onnit Labs, Inc.• Intelligent Labs• Accelerated Intelligence Inc.• NOW Foods• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.• Nature Made• Thorne• Amway• Dabur• NativePath• Dr. Emil Nutrition Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

