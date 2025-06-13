OSCE conducts additional training for senior police in Khujand on victim-centered response to domestic violence

The OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe, in co-operation with the Public Order Protection Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Tajikistan, conducted a two-day training course from 11 to 12 June 2025 in Khujand, Sughd region. The event follows a similar training held in May in the Khatlon region.

Eighteen senior police officers – all men – representing the Public Order Protection Units from the regional department and the cities of Khujand, Buston, Guliston and B. Ghafurov, took part in the course.

The training enhanced participants’ understanding of national and international legal frameworks on domestic violence prevention, gender equality, and police procedures for timely identification, referral, and protection of victims. Specific attention was given to issuing protection orders, conducting evidence-based investigations, and applying victim-centred approaches in police work. The course also addressed the role of police management in prevention of domestic violence and sexual harassment, victim-centered approaches in police work.

The training aims to contribute to improved police responses, better protection of survivors and effective referrals to appropriate service providers, while prioritizing their needs.