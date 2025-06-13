OSCE workshop in Kazakhstan advances national training strategy on cybercrime and electronic evidence

To support Kazakhstan in strengthening its response to cybercrime, the OSCE Transnational Threats Department, in partnership with the OSCE Programme Office in Astana, held a two-day workshop in Astana on 12 and 13 June. The event focused on developing a national competency framework and training strategy for investigating cybercrime and handling electronic evidence.

The workshop brought together 20 senior representatives from key law enforcement and criminal justice institutions, including the Almaty and Karaganda Academies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Law Enforcement Academy under the Office of the Prosecutor General, the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ Cybercrime and Professional Development Departments, and the Academy of the Committee for National Security.

“Developing structured and sustainable education and training for criminal justice practitioners is crucial to effectively combat crime in the digital age – both now and in the future” said Yuri Fenopetov, the Acting Head of OSCE Programme Office in Astana. “This workshop shows how the OSCE delivers coordinated support at both the national and regional levels to address the rapidly growing threat of cybercrime.”

Day one focused on identifying the core competencies and skills needed across various law enforcement and criminal justice roles to investigate and prosecute cybercrimes and other crimes involving electronic evidence. These discussions will inform the design of a national training competency framework, to be developed with the OSCE’s support in the coming months.

On the second day, participants turned their attention to drafting a comprehensive training strategy – one of the key elements of Kazakhstan’s national action plan to combat cybercrime, developed earlier this year with the OSCE support.

The workshop builds on a regional event on the same topic held in Tashkent in December 2024 and is part of two complementary projects: the OSCE Secretariat’s regional capacity-building project on combating cybercrime in Central Asia, and the national project “Supporting the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Development of Effective Policies to Counter Cybercrimes (Phase I)” by the OSCE Programme Office in Astana. Both projects are currently funded by Germany.