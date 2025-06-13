Global Computed Tomography (CT) Scanner Market: Key Drivers, Trends, Growth Opportunities, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Computed Tomography CT Scanner market has experienced a notable uptick in recent years, growing from $7.58 billion in 2024 to $8.28 billion in 2025. This compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.3% can be attributed to a variety of factors including the exponential rise in chronic diseases, the increasing demand for early and precise diagnostic procedures, an aging global populace, and a surge in healthcare funding.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The CT Scanner Market Size?

In line with the recent data provided by The Business Research Company, the CT scanner market is predicted to continue on its progressive trajectory reaching a valuation of $11.72 billion by 2029. This is propelled by a multitude of trends and drivers including the growing demand for portable CT scanners, rising emphasis on preventive healthcare, significant investments in healthcare infrastructure, and increased focus on personalized medicine. The development of artificial intelligence-powered image analysis, advancements in low-dose radiation CT scanners, improvements in 3D and 4D CT imaging, and automation in CT workflow management are also forecast to boost market growth further in the coming years.

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The CT Scanner Market?

The immense role of CT scanner market in cancer care is one key driver that is expected to drive substantial market growth. Cancer, characterized by the unregulated growth and spread of abnormal cells, is on the rise primarily due to an aging global population. Often, these older age groups grapple with the cumulative effects of genetic mutations, environmental exposures, and weakened immune systems, subsequently increasing their risk of cancer. CT scanners provide a vital solution offering detailed cross-sectional and 3D images that facilitate the early detection of tumors, accurate localization and staging, efficient treatment planning, and real-time monitoring.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The CT Scanner Market?

Prominent CT scanner market companies including Medtronic plc, Siemens Healthineers AG, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Carestream Health, and Accuray Incorporated dominate the CT scanner market. These companies have been focusing on innovating new technologies such as volume imaging technology to enhance image quality, reduce scan time, minimize radiation exposure, and improve overall diagnostic accuracy.

How Is The CT Scanner Market Segmented?

The CT scanner market can be divided into the following segments and sub-segments:

- By Type: Stationary Computed Tomography Scanner, Portable Computed Tomography Scanner

- By Architecture: O-Arm, C-Arm

- By Technology: High-Slice Computed Tomography, Mid-Slice Computed Tomography, Low-Slice Computed Tomography, Cone Beam Computed Tomography.

- By Application: Neurology, Oncology, Cardiovascular, Orthopedics, Other Applications.

- By End-Users: Hospitals And Diagnostics Centers, Research Laboratories, Academic Institutes And Contract Research Organizations, Ambulatory Care Centers, Veterinary Clinics And Hospitals, Other End Users.

What Are The Regional Insights In The CT Scanner Market?

In 2024, North America led the CT scanner market, with Asia-Pacific predicted to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

