Mint Tools Announces Launch of S-Waver, Bringing Salon-Quality Beach Waves to Home Styling

Vancouver, BC, Canada— Mint Tools announces the debut of the Mint S-Waver, a professional-grade styling tool designed to make salon-quality beach waves accessible at home. Engineered for ease of use and optimal results, the double-barrel S-Waver combines tourmaline ceramic technology, customizable heat settings, and an ergonomic design to deliver soft, long-lasting waves for every hair type, without the need for a salon visit.

With 1.6-inch tourmaline ceramic barrels, the S-Waver creates full-bodied, natural-looking waves that suit all hair types—from fine to thick, straight to curly. Negative ion technology minimizes frizz and boosts shine, while dual ceramic heaters ensure even heat distribution for smooth, consistent styling.

The tool’s adjustable temperature settings, ranging from 230°F to 430°F, allow users to customize the heat to their hair type, helping to prevent heat damage while still achieving lasting results. Other thoughtful features include a 60-minute automatic shut-off, dual voltage for travel, and a heat-resistant glove for added safety during use.

Designed with both professionals and everyday users in mind, the Mint S-Waver balances control and comfort with a streamlined grip that makes it easy to maneuver. The tool delivers modern, tousled waves that hold throughout the day—ideal for low-maintenance styling with high-impact results.

Mint Tools, a trusted name in professional styling, continues to build its reputation on smart, reliable hair tools that work just as well in a salon as they do at home. The S-Waver fits neatly into that vision—offering top-tier performance, intuitive design, and styling versatility in one sleek package.

The Mint S-Waver is available for USD $109.99 and can be purchased directly from the brand’s website at mintprotools.com.

Mint Tools is an innovative brand dedicated to providing high-quality, energy-efficient tools and products for beauty and wellness professionals. Focused on the latest technology and on ease and functionality, Mint Tools creates tools that enhance the professional’s craft while promoting healthy hair. The brand’s products are designed to cater to the evolving needs of the beauty industry, combining cutting-edge technology with an eye for design to offer solutions that empower professionals and elevate their practices. With a commitment to providing high-quality, long-lasting, and sustainable products, Mint Tools is revolutionizing the beauty industry, one tool at a time. Learn more by visiting https://www.mintprotools.com/.





