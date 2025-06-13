CCAC detects suspected offering of money and advantages to induce the signing of the “nomination form” by others

MACAU, June 13 - The CCAC detected a case where some individuals were suspected to have offered money and other advantages to induce others to sign the Application Form for the Endorsement of a Nomination Committee (hereinafter referred to as “nomination form”). It was also found that some accepted the relevant bribes. The purpose was to form a nomination committee for the Legislative Assembly elections of this year.

After investigation, the CCAC found out that at least five individuals were involved in the case. They induced others with money or other advantages to sign nomination forms and provide nomination forms which had been signed. Among them, an individual admitted committing the alleged offence while another individual admitted having signed the nomination forms by forging the signatures of voters.

The CCAC believed that there were signs showing that the involved individuals allegedly violated electoral bribery under the Electoral Law of the Legislative Assembly of the Macao Special Administrative Region and document forgery under the Penal Code. The case has been referred to the Public Prosecutions Office.

The CCAC stated that the investigation of the case is still ongoing and the CCAC is striving to pursue other individuals potentially involved in the case.

The CCAC stressed that, according to the legal provisions, whoever offers, promises or grants an advantage of any form, by himself or through another, so that a voter forms a nomination committee or vote, shall be liable to imprisonment for up to eight years. No suspended sentence shall be granted upon conviction. Residents are urged not to defy the law.