Bitcoin Solaris Presale Enters Final Phase as $7 Token Heads for $20 Launch — 233% Growth Potential in Week

TALLINN, Estonia, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Solaris (BTC-S), one of the year’s most anticipated blockchain launches, has officially entered Phase 7 of its presale, offering investors a final chance to secure tokens at $7 before the price climbs to $8 — and eventually to a fixed launch price of $20.

This final phase marks a major milestone for the project, with over $3.8 million already raised and 11,000+ unique participants joining the ecosystem ahead of its mainnet debut.

A Blockchain Built for Performance and Participation

Bitcoin Solaris is engineered with a hybrid consensus model that combines Proof-of-Work security with Delegated Proof-of-Stake scalability, enabling performance that rivals some of the fastest chains in the industry:





Transaction Speed: Over 100,000 TPS with dynamic block sizes



Over 100,000 TPS with dynamic block sizes Finality: Achieved in under 2 seconds



Achieved in under 2 seconds Energy Efficiency: 99.95% lower consumption than traditional mining chains



99.95% lower consumption than traditional mining chains Validator System: 21 rotating validators for decentralized governance



21 rotating validators for decentralized governance Smart Contracts: Rust-based, fully audited by Cyberscope and FreshCoins



This architecture enables BTC-S to support complex smart contracts, cross-chain interoperability, and enterprise-grade applications — all while remaining accessible to users across mobile, desktop, and web platforms.

The Final Phase of the Presale Is Creating Real Urgency

Bitcoin Solaris has entered Phase 7 of its presale . The price has now risen to $7, with the next jump to $8 looming—and a launch price locked at $20. The upside? A built-in 233% potential gain for those who act before the cutoff.

This isn’t just hype—it’s math backed by growth:

Over $3.8M raised



11,000+ unique buyers



Less than 8 weeks left before the presale closes



One of the fastest and most aggressive crypto launches of the year



A detailed breakdown by Ben Crypto highlights how BTC-S delivers beyond just price performance—showing why this chain is being seen as a foundational investment, not just a flip.

Behind the Speed: The Architecture Driving Bitcoin Solaris

Bitcoin Solaris combines security and scalability in a way few blockchains can match:

Proof-of-Work Base Layer using SHA-256 for robust network integrity



Delegated Proof-of-Stake Layer (21 validators, rotating every 24 hours)



Dynamic block sizes up to 32MB



TPS capacity of 100,000+, with 2-second finality



99.95% lower energy use than traditional PoW networks



All of this allows BTC-S to support heavy smart contract execution, cross-chain interoperability, and enterprise-grade deployments without congestion or bloat.

Explore the Bitcoin Solaris Ecosystem Now

Tokenomics That Reinforce Long-Term Value

Bitcoin Solaris doesn't just pump and dump. Its fixed supply of 21 million BTC-S tokens is structured to mimic Bitcoin’s scarcity while enabling real-world usability:

66.66% reserved for mining (distributed over decades)



20% for presale participants



5% for liquidity



2% for ecosystem growth



2% for staking incentives



2% for community rewards



2% for marketing



0.33% for team and advisors



This tokenomics model ensures a healthy distribution curve while aligning incentives for long-term holders, developers, and validators.

Why Bitcoin Solaris Has Millionaire-Making Potential

Not every project has the mechanics to turn investors into wealth builders—but BTC-S is different. It’s not just the early entry point that makes it powerful. It’s the structure:

Staking rewards, validator rotation, and mining profits are shared across an active ecosystem



Smart contracts are fully audited by Cyberscope and Freshcoins , giving developers peace of mind



and , giving developers peace of mind The upcoming release of a mobile-first mining experience will bring in a new wave of users who don’t need advanced hardware to benefit



This isn’t a network built for whales—it’s built for participation. And the earlier that participation starts, the more rewarding it becomes.

The Market’s Watching. The Window’s Closing.

Trump’s pro-crypto stance may have shocked the markets, but it also validated what many in the community already knew: digital assets aren’t going anywhere. Bitcoin Solaris, with its hybrid consensus model, high-speed performance, and locked-in scarcity, is offering one of the last true “early” opportunities in a mature market.

For more information on Bitcoin Solaris:

Website: https://www.bitcoinsolaris.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/Bitcoinsolaris

X: https://x.com/BitcoinSolaris

Media Contact:

Xander Levine

press@bitcoinsolaris.com

Press Kit: Available upon request

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and is provided by Bitcoin Solaris. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3d2cec4a-d68e-4f96-9317-4d485e5f0d38

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c365c49b-aea8-49b5-8b4e-50bd8134afd5

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d8dd1d1d-9e5e-43f5-ba35-a0903a8ac58d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/196bef8c-32be-4409-803b-a2e7c513a3bc

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.