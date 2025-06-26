WatchFund SG Named Alternative Investment Manager of the Year 2025

The WatchFund Pte Ltd receiving the Alternative Investment Manager award at WealthBriefingAsia Awards 2025

The pioneering platform, allowing investors to own and wear investment-grade luxury watches, has once again emerged as a leader in alternative investments

WatchFund is proud to set the global benchmark for luxury collectibles investing. These awards affirm our unique value proposition and relentless focus on aligning fully with our investors’ interests.” — Dominic Khoo, Founder and CEO of WatchFund SG

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The WatchFund Pte Ltd (WatchFund SG), the Singapore-grown pioneering platform allowing investors to own and wear investment-grade luxury watches, has once again emerged as a leader in the alternative investment space, winning Alternative Investment Manager of the Year 2025 at the prestigious WealthBriefingAsia Awards, received at a gala dinner in Singapore last evening.

This marks WatchFund SG’s eighth consecutive win and reflects a decade-long trajectory of innovation, trust, and results in the collectibles investment sector.

The WealthBriefingAsia Awards focus on recognising excellence in wealth management, particularly in client experience, performance, and innovation. Specific criteria include demonstrating top-class performance, such as strong financial results or unique service offerings, showcasing novel approaches or solutions in wealth management, providing exceptional service levels, firms that must be demonstrably active in the Asia region and showing evidence of sustainable business practices and robust operations. Winners are selected through a rigorous, independent judging process conducted by expert panels drawn from private banks, family offices, custodian banks, technology companies, and trusted advisors or consultants.

The latest accolade gives WatchFund SG an impressive list of recognitions, including:

• 12 wins for Alternative Investment Manager

• 2 wins for Collectibles Advice Provider

• 1 win for Alternatives Offering (DXB Watch Fund, MENA 2023)

“WatchFund SG is proud to set the global benchmark for luxury collectibles investing. These awards affirm our unique value proposition and relentless focus on aligning fully with our investors’ interests,” said Dominic Khoo, Founder and CEO of WatchFund SG.

These achievements cap a journey that began as a finalist in 2015, ultimately culminating in consistent wins across Greater China and Southeast Asia since 2020.

“WatchFund SG has been able to transition from being a finalist to a consistent winner due to an enhanced track record, niche expertise, high-profile client base, market adaptation and regional expansion,” adds Mr Khoo.

For instance, backed by an independently audited 8-year track record by 3T Investment Partners, WatchFund SG operates via private managed accounts — instituting a "good karma business model" by eliminating annual fees and earning only when investors profit.

This performance-first model has attracted a growing global client base, including Liverpool FC CEO Peter Moore and football icon Roberto Firmino. It has also adapted well to market trends, such as increased demand for alternative investments and collectibles among high net-worth individuals (HNWIs) in Asia, and its wins across Greater China and MENA indicate strategic expansion into key markets, enhancing its regional presence.

WatchFund SG’s resilience has been tested — and proven — during global downturns, including SARS and COVID-19. Rather than retreat, the firm leveraged its deep market expertise and nimble strategy to seize opportunities and deliver returns in turbulent times.

As alternative assets continue to gain momentum globally, WatchFund SG stands out by turning a passion for fine horology into a smart, non-correlated asset class. This year’s award cements WatchFund SG’s position not just as an innovator, but as a ground breaking business.

About WatchFund Pte Ltd

WatchFund Pte Ltd (also known as WatchFund SG and a distinct entity from any other WatchFund ) is the world’s first platform offering investors the chance to own and wear investment-grade luxury watches. With a performance-based fee model, private managed accounts, and a proven, audited track record, WatchFund SG leads the way in collectibles as a legitimate and rewarding asset class.

