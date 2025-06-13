Neakasa Highlights Smart Pet Grooming at the Nation’s Largest Dachshund Festival

Photo Credit: Images courtesy of SoCal Wienerfest

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On May 31, 2025, global pet brand, Neakasa excitedly participated in the 9th annual SoCal Wienerfest, held at Huntington Dog Beach, California from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Since its inception in 2016, SoCal Wienerfest has become the largest and most beloved dachshund-themed outdoor festival in the United States. This year’s event welcomed thousands of sausage dog lovers, pet parents, and industry players for a day of excitement, community, and celebration.

As one of the event’s official sponsors, Neakasa contributed two of its top-rated grooming products as raffle prizes, which quickly became a crowd favorite:

Neakasa P2 Pro Pet Grooming System: A 5-in-1 solution that integrates brushing, trimming, vacuuming, hair collection, and storage. Ideal for multi-pet households and seasonal shedding.

Neakasa S1 Pro 8-in-1 Pet Grooming Kit: Featuring strong suction and a large dustbin, the S1 stands out with its unique zero-noise grooming mode, allowing pet parents to brush their sensitive pets with the vacuum motor turned off—perfect for noise-averse pets.

The products sparked curiosity among attendees and helped more pet owners become familiar with Neakasa and its grooming solutions.

“SoCal Wienerfest offered the perfect opportunity for us to connect with dachshund families in a fun and meaningful way,” said Minming Gu, Co-founder of Neakasa. “It was great to see so many passionate pet parents gathered in one place. We’re thrilled to be part of this vibrant community. Events like this remind us why we do what we do—making pet care simpler, safer, and more enjoyable for every home.”

Neakasa’s involvement in this year’s SoCal Wienerfest marked its first direct engagement with the breed-specific community, offering a chance to better understand and support their unique grooming preferences. Looking ahead, Neakasa will continue to engage with pet communities, listen to user feedback, and refine its products, bringing greater convenience and peace of mind to pet families all over the world.

About Neakasa

Neakasa, formerly known as "Neabot," was established in 2017 as an innovator in smart cleaning technology under Genhigh. The company's mission is to simplify and enhance daily life by offering top-tier smart cleaning solutions.

Its portfolio features two primary product lines: Neakasa Home and Neakasa Pets. With a focus on both pet care and home cleaning, Neakasa is committed to providing every household with a smarter, more efficient living experience. Please visit www.neakasa.com for the latest news.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.